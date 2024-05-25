WATCH: Red Bull junior narrowly evades disastrous collision during Formula 2 qualifying

Red Bull junior driver Isack Hadjar narrowly evaded a massive crash during the F2 Championship's qualifying session at Monaco. His exceptional reflex saved him from a potential high-speed collision with fellow F2 driver, Tiomo Miyata.

Hadjar has been a part of the Red Bull family since 2022, when he debuted in the F3 championship with the Hitech GP team. He was quickly promoted to the F2 championship with the Hitech Pulse-Eight team in 2023, where he finished 14th in the standings. For the 2024 season, he switched to Compos Racing and is currently driving alongside fellow Red Bull junior, Pepe Marti.

In Round 5 of the 2024 F2 season, drivers raced in one of the most challenging tracks in the world — the Circuit de Monaco. During the qualifying session, Tiomo Miyata of the Rodin Motorsports team experienced a power unit failure as he reached the tunnel. This forced him to crawl on the inside line of the tunnel section.

On the other hand, Hadjar entered the tunnel at an eye-watering speed. As he took the sweeping right-hander turn of the tunnel, he found himself perilously close to Miyata. With a quick turn of the wheel to the left, Hadjar missed the Rodin Motorsport driver by a narrow margin. The Frenchman's lightning-fast reflex also prevented him from colliding with the left wall.

Following the exceptional maneuver, Hadjar said on the team radio:

"I nearly had a massive crash in the tunnel!"

Hadjar qualified second in Group A's qualifying session. Hence, he will start Saturday's sprint race from seventh place, and Sunday's feature race from third place.

Red Bull junior on winning two F2 feature races in a row after Imola win

Red Bull's F2 junior Isack Hadjar recently won Round 4's feature race at Imola after beating Ferrari junior Oliver Bearman. This was his second consecutive feature race win in 2024.

After the race, Hadjar explained how he took second position early in the feature race and chased Bearman for the first few laps. After taking the lead in the race, he was later chased by Gabriel Bortoleto of the Invicta Racing team. He admitted that he felt the pressure from the latter, but managed to keep his car in front and win at Imola.

"Today it was nearly a perfect race on my side. I had a good start, took 2nd place. Then I managed to keep up with Bearman quite easily at the start. After that, it was just about doing the easy things right so basically do a good pit stop, which we did, a really good pit stop," the Red Bull junior said, via Red Bull's official website.

“It was tight, a lot of pressure, I was 100% every lap. I was so happy to come out on top, two feature races in a row, it's amazing,” he added.

After two feature race wins in Melbourne and Imola, Isack Hadjar stands in third place in the championship with 59 points. He is currently chasing second-placed Paul Aron (63) and F2 championship leader Zane Maloney (68).