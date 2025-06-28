Watch: Red Bull prodigy Arvid Lindblad involved in a horrifying crash during the Formula 2 sprint race

Red Bull Junior Team driver Arvid Lindblad crashed at the 2025 Austrian GP F2 sprint race. The crash involved a couple of other F2 drivers, namely Luke Browning and Sami Meguetounif. Lindblad was saved by the halo as Meguetounif rolled over the Red Bull driver's car in the horrifying crash.

Ad

Lindblad had a poor qualifying session for the F2 race at the Austrian GP and only managed P12. The British-Swedish driver started in the middle of the pack with multiple cars behind and in front of him. With the F2 drivers getting aggressive in the first few laps of the race, starting in the middle is a recipe for disaster.

Arvid Lindblad had a clean first lap but dropped a position. On the other hand, Luke Browning, who started P17, had a mega first lap and made up multiple positions. Going into the second lap, Browning and Lindblad were side by side into the first corner.

Ad

Trending

The Red Bull development programme driver dive-bombed the Hitech driver into Turn 3 at the Red Bull Ring on Lap 2. However, Lindblad wasn't aware of Sami Meguetounif's presence on his inside. As he lined up a move on Browning, Meguetounif came in like a torpedo, outbraked himself, and went on the inside of Lindblad into Turn 3.

Lindblad was almost at the apex of the turn, and there was no space for Meguetounif, who went straight into the #4 Campus Racing car, flipped over Arvid Lindblad and Luke Browning, and ended up upside down on the exit of Turn 3.

Ad

Lindblad was saved by the Halo, and Meguetounif’s Trident skidded over his Campos Racing F2 car before crashing. Had the halo not been there, the Red Bull driver might've taken an impact to the head.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The British-Swedish driver came on the radio after the crash and said:

“That guy came out of nowhere. I had no idea he was there.”

All three drivers were safe, able to get out of the car, and retired from the sprint race. The crash instantly caused a red flag, and the race was halted just two laps in.

Arvid Lindblad to make F1 debut at the 2025 British GP

Arvid Lindblad fills the role of the Red Bull reserve driver for the F1 team alongside Ayumu Iwasa. Helmut Marko came out and hailed the youngster, who sits third in the F2 championship. The Red Bull advisor detailed how Lindblad has been preparing for his debut F1 outing. He said, via TOI:

Ad

“He spent half a day in the car in Italy on Monday to prepare himself. And he will also be in the car for Friday practice at Silverstone. He is characterised by his mental strength and self-confidence”

Lindblad was eight points behind F2 championship leader Alex Dunne coming into the Austrian GP. However, the crash at the Sprint race will put the Red Bull driver on the back foot.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranay Bhagi Pranay Bhagi is a motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience in the industry. Having worked with respected platforms such as EssentiallySports and SportsRush, he has written nearly 2,000 articles covering the thrilling worlds of Formula 1 and NASCAR. Pranay’s knack for presenting unique angles and breaking down complex developments has established him as a reliable voice in the motorsports community.



Armed with a B.Sc. in Hospitality and Hotel Administration, Pranay’s professional journey reflects his dedication to accuracy and storytelling. His deep knowledge of motorsports allows him to anticipate trends, find engaging storylines, and mentor budding writers. He has also spearheaded initiatives to improve content efficiency, including leading workshops and presentations for fellow writers.



When not writing or analyzing motorsport races, Pranay enjoys traveling across India on his motorcycle, watching football, and indulging his curiosity by researching various interests. A devoted fan of Sebastian Vettel, Pranay admires the champion’s perseverance, integrity, and determination to fulfill dreams against all odds.



Balancing a love for both drivers and constructors, Pranay continues to bring insightful, ethical, and compelling content to motorsports fans worldwide. At Sportskeeda, he aims to enrich readers’ experience with his expertise and enthusiasm for the sport. Know More