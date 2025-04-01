Watch: Red Bull's Christian Horner shares beautiful Honda tribute as he launches special livery for the partnership's last F1 Japanese GP

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner paid a stunning tribute to Honda as they launched its special livery ahead of the 2025 Japanese Grand Prix. The Austrian team and the Japanese manufacturer will end their working relationship at the end of this year, a partnership that first began in 2018.

Honda started supplying engines to the Milton-Keynes outfit in 2019 after the latter ditched Renault at the end of the 2018 season, and was reportedly impressed by the former's performance with Toro Rosso.

The Japanese manufacturer won its first race with Red Bull in Austria in 2019 and helped Max Verstappen win his first world championship in 2021. Although they moved out of the sport at the end of the 2021 season, Honda continued working with the former world champions on the power unit side.

In an Instagram post shared on Monday, Christian Horner penned a thoughtful tribute to Honda with a video documenting the manufacturer's history with the F1 team and also unveiled the all-white livery for this weekend's Japanese GP.

"Our relationship with Honda has been one of continued success which brought the Team one of the most triumphant and dominant periods in our history. @MaxVerstappen1 has won four World titles with a Honda Power Unit and the Team have lifted two Constructors’ titles. In addition, Honda’s reliability enabled us to complete the most successful season in the sport’s history in 2023," Horner wrote.

"This all-white takeover is a tribute to @hondaracingf1’s success in the sport and a celebration of the final year of, what has been a thoroughly enjoyable and successful partnership. It is a very special moment for both parties and I am looking forward to seeing it out on track," he added.

The duo's final Japanese GP is touted to be even more special as Yuki Tsunoda will make his debut for the Austrian team this weekend.

Yuki Tsunoda expresses excitement about racing for Red Bull at his home race

Red Bull driver Yuki Tsunoda said he did not expect to be racing for the Austrian team at his home race this weekend at Suzuka after getting a call-up to replace Liam Lawson.

Speaking at a Honda event in the brand’s Aoyama headquarters last week, the 24-year-old reflected on his move and said (as quoted by Autosport):

"To be honest, I never expected to be racing for Red Bull at the Japanese Grand Prix. This is the final year of Red Bull and Honda’s partnership, so getting to race in Suzuka as a Red Bull Racing driver feels like fate. Everything has fallen into place in just the right way for me to be standing here today."

Tsunoda has reportedly been assured that he will be racing alongside Max Verstappen for the remainder of the 2025 season. The Japanese driver may not face the same fate as Lawson, who was replaced by the team after two race weekends that saw the Kiwi driver put up disappointing performances.

