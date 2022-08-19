WATCH: Red Bull's Sergio Perez trains hard in gym ahead of second half of 2022 F1 season

Sergio Perez is itching to get back to racing. The Red Bull driver shared a picture of himself working out in the gym with only a week before the season resumes after the summer break.

Perez has had a fruitful first half of the season, bagging a win (Monaco), six podium finishes and a pole position (Saudi Arabia). He's third in the championship right now, just a few points behind second-placed Charles Leclerc. However, he trails leader Max Verstappen by 75 points.

In a video posted on social media, Perez said:

"There is little left to return to the track. Here we are preparing with everything for what will be an intense end of the year. I send a hug to all of you. Thank you for your support and see you soon. #summerbreak #nevergiveup"

In an interview with racingnews365 (as quoted by Formula Nerds), Perez was asked what made his team Red Bull different from others on the grid. The Mexican replied:

"I think the level of perfection the team is searching for every weekend. If we win that weekend, there are so many things we can do better. We are always pushing hard (to) all the limits, and I think Red Bull, as a team, is unique in that regard."

He added:

"Red Bull is very different to any other team. Every team is different. Every one has good things and bad things. But certainly, I'm very happy to be part of this (at Red Bull)."

Perez also touched on the importance of having a long-term contract with the team and how it's a huge boost in confidence for him. He said:

"It's good to have that continuity with the team - to be able to work on a longer-term basis. I think that's something that I was looking for in the last couple of years. So to have that, I think is a great plus."

Fans react to Sergio Perez's workout video on social media

Watching Sergio Perez work hard before the resumption of the season, fans have wished him good luck. Here are some of the reactions to his workout video:

"Go Sergio! That there are some guys in Mexico waiting for you for a wedding. Come on, tell them something. Hug from Spain."

"We are waiting for you to get back on track and continue supporting you as always in good times and bad. For a good end of the season."

"List the "no prayer" for all of us who support you, from anywhere in the world, for years or recently, and who are with you through thick and thin."

It's safe to say that Sergio Perez is a huge favourite among his fans in Mexico, and they love him a lot.

Who do you think will win the Constructors' Championship this year? Tell us in the comments below..

