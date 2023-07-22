Watch: Red Bull and Sergio Perez turn young fan's tears into smiles at the 2023 F1 Hungarian GP

Red Bull and Sergio Perez made a young fan's day when they invited him into the garage for the FP2 session at the 2023 Hungarian GP.

The Mexican driver got off to the worst possible start to the weekend when he crashed on the opening lap of the FP1 session. The crash meant that he was not able to gather data on a heavily upgraded RB19 in Budapest. The damage from the crash was very costly for Sergio Perez as it meant that he would have to run a new gearbox for the entire weekend.

The crash wasn't just painful for the Mexican but also for a young fan who was supporting him in the stands, as he was brought to tears by the incident. The Austrian team turned the young fan's tears into a smile after they invited him into the garage for the FP2 session. Ahead of the session, Perez met with the young fan and spend a few moments with him before hopping into the car.F1's official twitter account shared a video of the encounter.

Sergio Perez takes full responsibility for his crash in FP1

The Red Bull driver took full responsibility for his crash in the opening minutes of the FP1 session at the Hungarian GP and thanked his team for getting the car fixed before the F2 session.

As per F1.com, Sergio Perez said:

“It was just a mistake from my side. But the guys have done a tremendous job to get the car together and get some running in FP2. At least we got some good data to look through. Obviously with the weekend format in terms of tire usage, it will be very important to be able to get a good balance through basically all the compounds, because we’ve seen that in qualifying we’re going to be going through them all – I think we got good information.”

He added:

“I think it’s very early in that regard, given the little running that we ended up doing with the tyre format that we have. I think we will have a better idea tomorrow, [but] certainly, the grid looks really, really tight.”

Speaking with Motorsport.com ahead of the weekend, Sergio Perez stated that it has taken him time to trust the car again after his incident at the Monaco GP:

"Yeah. Certainly, when you're not fully confident with the car. I think what happened in Monaco probably brought me a step back and it has taken me some time to fully trust the car the way I was doing it. And then you add the external factor from the changeable conditions. And then there is a bit more of a discrepancy."

It will be interesting to see how Sergio Perez fares during the rest of the weekend.