Watch: Romain Grosjean reacts to getting a fitting farewell from Haas with a private test in Mugello

Romain Grosjean revealed that he was in tears after the Haas F1 team gave him a farewell after his final run during a private test for the American team at Mugello. The whole team, including team principal Ayao Komatsu and driver Ollie Bearman, gathered around the 39-year-old's pit box and applauded him as he came into the garage after concluding the tests on Friday.On Friday, Romain Grosjean stepped foot in an F1 car for the first time since his crash at the 2020 Bahrain Grand Prix, as he took part in a Testing of Previous Car (TPC) event at Mugello, organised by Haas to finally give the Frenchman a deserved send-off.As Grosjean pulled into his pit-box after the conclusion of the test, the Haas F1 team, which had already gathered outside the garage, gave him a long-standing ovation. Team principal Ayao Komatsu and rookie Ollie Bearman were also present as part of this.Speaking after the event, Grosjean revealed that he teared up inside his helmet when this moment occurred.&quot;They made me cry at the end of the day! I kept my visor down, but for my last in-lap, everyone from Ferrari, Red Bull, Pirelli, of course Haas, was there, clapping and giving me like an ovation,&quot; said Grosjean.&quot;That's something I was expecting in Abu Dhabi 2020, but I think it was even better today,&quot; he added. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMechanics from Red Bull Racing, Scuderia Ferrari, and personnel from Pirelli also applauded the driver as he came into the pit lane.Abu Dhabi 2020 was supposed to be Grosjean's final F1 race. But the driver was unable to race in the final two events that year, after his horrific crash at the Bahrain GP saw his car engulfed in flames and left him with burns on his arms.For the test on Friday, the former F1 driver also wore the helmet he was supposed to wear at his final race with Haas in 2020, which was designed by his children.Romain Grosjean wears a helmet designed by his children during the Haas test at MugelloRomain Grosjean poses ahead of the Mugello test with Haas [Image via Instagram/@grosjeanromain]In another emotional moment, Romain Grosjean wore a helmet which was designed by his children during his tests with Haas at the Mugello circuit on Friday. He was supposed to wear this helmet for his final F1 race at the 2020 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, but he has now fulfilled its purpose as part of his farewell to the sport.The helmet could be spotted as Grosjean rolled out in the Haas VF-23 on Friday, as it featured adorable drawings from his two sons and one daughter.After his crash in 2020, the former Lotus driver returned to racing in 2021, competing in IndyCar with Dale Coyne Racing. He spent three more seasons in America with Andretti and Juncos Hollinger Racing.In 2025, Grosjean is competing in the IMSA SportsCar Championship for Riley Technologies, racing in the No. 63 Lamborghini SC63.