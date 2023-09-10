Watch: Sebastian Vettel driving the iconic Red Bull RB7 around Nurburgring

Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel returned at the iconic Nurburgring track in Germany where he got the chance to drive his championship-winning RB7 in the Red Bull Formula Nurburgring event.

The RB7 is one of the dominant cars in the sport's history, winning 12 of the 19 races. They claimed all but one pole position in the 2011 season due to the innovative but controversial exhaust-blown diffuser.

In a video released by Red Bull, Sebastian Vettel can be seen enjoying the scenic views of the track known as the "Green Hell". He became the first driver since Michael Schumacher to drive a modern F1 car at the circuit.

Vettel was joined at the Nurburgring by current AlphaTauri star Yuki Tsunoda, with David Coulthard, Ralf Schumacher, brother of Michael, and Gerhard Berger participating in the festivities.

Sebastian Vettel expresses his joy of driving RB7 in Nurburgring

The German driver was very happy to drive one of his previous cars in one of the most iconic circuits in the world of motorsport.

On his Instagram, Sebastian Vettel addressed the event and said:

“Today, you can see it’s packed. A lot of people. I think the turnout is 30,000 just in this section, which is amazing. A lot of flags, so thank you very much for the support. It’s a great way to keep telling our story of Race Without Trace and explain to people why I care."

"A lot of people came and I really enjoyed it. I had a blast. [I hope] the fun that I have inspires people to think of what fun they want to have, or do have, and probably can have in a more responsible way. It might be small steps we’re taking at a time but they’re all worth it," he added.

However, despite enjoying the event, Sebastian Vettel was quick to point out the challenges the sport faces in the coming years regarding climate change.

“I think it’s a threat that at some point governments will be looking at things that they can cut and ban and maybe motorsport is a threat and might be one of them. That’s how far I’m thinking. And I don’t want that to happen, to be clear, because I think it’s a great sport," he said to PlanetF1.

It was indeed a treat for many to see Sebastian Vettel back on a racing track but it was good to see that he did not forget to inform the fans about the dangers facing the sport in the near future.