Watch: "That guy's a punk!" - Ex-Haas F1 driver hits IndyCar rival twice 'on purpose'

American IndyCar driver Graham Rahal was left livid after former Haas F1 driver Romain Grosjean hit his car twice at the Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama at Barber Motorsports Park on Sunday.

On the team radio, Rahal sounded absolutely furious, claiming that Grosjean hit him on purpose. He was heard saying:

“That guy's a punk! He hit me on purpose.”

After the race, Graham spoke to NBC Sports about the incident, emphasizing that this is not the first time drivers have experienced this with the former F1 driver. The 33-year-old said:

“Just watch the in-car camera and the angle of his head. So I knew Romain [Grosjean] was going to dive-bomb me because I was already warned that’s what he was doing. We’re going straight, why are you turning into me? I’m just frustrated because this isn’t the first time. At St. Pete, he hit everybody he could hit. We come here, he hit [Alexander] Rossi, [Colton] Herta, hit me. At some point, we should clean up our act.”

Referring to what an unnamed peer told him, Graham said:

“I won’t name him, but as another driver in the series told me, you can’t teach an old dog new tricks. It’s kind of been [Grosjean’s] reputation over his whole career in Europe [most notably in Formula One] and we’re learning his reputation quickly here. So to me, if race control doesn’t want to do anything, they’re not going to do anything. But when we go punt him, they better not do anything to me, which in the past, I’ve been penalized for a lot less than that.”

Meanwhile, Grosjean explained his side of the incident post-race, saying:

“Yeah, we touched a couple of times but it was good racing. It was tough out there Barber is a very good track but very hard to pass, especially when you’re in a train. … It’s good racing, I guess it’s IndyCar with action.”

The Frenchman finished the race in seventh while Rahal finished eighth behind him.

