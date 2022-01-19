Watch: The Miami Grand Prix circuit takes shape ahead of the inaugural F1 race in 2022

The circuit for the upcoming F1 Miami Grand Prix is making good progress, with its first grandstand being built into place. The official Twitter account for the Grand Prix posted a video of the sport's latest circuit. Watch the clip below:

F1 Miami Grand Prix @f1miami The first seats are installed at our Marina Grandstands Latest update!The first seats are installed at our Marina Grandstands Latest update! 👀 The first seats are installed at our Marina Grandstands 🌊 https://t.co/ZarpQehdIj

The Miami International Autodrome is going to be the venue for the second Grand Prix event held in the US. Plans for the event have been in place since 2018 when the track was initially proposed. The race was to be held in 2021, but F1 opted to go to the Jeddah Corniche Circuit in Saudi Arabia instead.

The track features 19 corners along a course that runs 5.41 km long. The race will run for 57 laps, bringing the total distance run to 308.37 km. The track is a street circuit, featuring walls on either side of the narrow speedways. It also features a combination of long, sweeping esses, and tight, narrow technical sections, giving drivers the perfect variety to try out several setups. Although it is unknown how cars will behave on the track in real life, fans can expect intense action as the previous two new venues — Qatar and Saudi Arabia — were full of exciting moments and controversy.

The official YouTube page of Formula One posted a simulation of the upcoming track but received a variety of negative comments. Fans claim they do not want to see fast and narrow tracks, but instead want to see tracks that provide ample overtaking opportunities.

Drivers critical of Jeddah Corniche Circuit for F1 cars

Drivers such as Sergio Perez declared that the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, the venue for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, was unsuitable for F1 cars and that the FIA should have reconsidered hosting an event there.

The Mexican called the track "very dangerous" ahead of the race. Perez was right in his analysis as he crashed out alongside Charles Leclerc, George Russell and Nikita Mazepin on the second restart, leading to him and the latter two retiring from the race.

A very serious accident also occurred at the start of the F2 feature race between Theo Pouchaire and Enzo Fittipaldi, with both drivers needing to be hospitalized.

Unlike other street circuits, the Jeddah Corniche Circuit was designed to be primarily a racing track. Road cars have never driven along its 6.1 km course. At venues such as Baku, Singapore and Monaco, regular city roads are converted into high-speed race tracks just days before the events. In Jeddah's case, however, the track was promoted as the 'fastest street circuit' despite being a purpose-built circuit in actuality.

Fans are hoping the Miami International Autodrome will be safe for F1 cars as they reach ludicrous top speeds in the straights and corners. The Miami Grand Prix is scheduled from 6th to 8th May, 2022.

