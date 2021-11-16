Watch: Toto Wolff's reaction to Lewis Hamilton's overtake on Max Verstappen for lead of F1 Brazil Grand Prix

Mercedes F1 team boss Toto Wolff had an epic reaction to Lewis Hamilton grabbing the lead off Max Verstappen at the Brazil Grand Prix race. After enduring a rollercoaster of emotions over the weekend, where situations and scenarios went against his ace driver and team, the Mercedes Executive Director's reaction has gone viral online.

Lewis Hamilton started the race tenth on the grid after a disqualification from the qualifying session for a technical infringement. A fifth place in the sprint pushed him further to tenth on the grid at a circuit, where he was in strong form in practice and qualifying.

Wolff's reaction comes as a result of the frustration and stress he and his team endured throughout the investigation over Lewis Hamilton's rear-wing and the consequences they faced as a result. The Briton's victory was a delightful end to a stressful weekend amidst a hectic overseas triple-header on the calendar.

Formula 1 @F1



Lewis Hamilton's 10th to 1st charge in Brazil means the gap is down to 14 points with 3 races to go...



🇧🇷 The title race that just doesn't stop giving 🔥Lewis Hamilton's 10th to 1st charge in Brazil means the gap is down to 14 points with 3 races to go... #BrazilGP 🇧🇷 #F1 The title race that just doesn't stop giving 🔥Lewis Hamilton's 10th to 1st charge in Brazil means the gap is down to 14 points with 3 races to go...#BrazilGP 🇧🇷 #F1 https://t.co/xArRIgmeqL

Lewis Hamilton heads to Qatar with the points gap between him and Max Verstappen reduced to 14 points

The seven-time world champion trails Verstappen in second place in the Drivers' Championship with three more races left on the calendar. While Lewis Hamilton fitted a new engine that had a performance edge over the rest of the field in Brazil, it can be a different scenario unfolding in Qatar altogether.

According to championship mathematics, Lewis Hamilton will have to win at least one more race to shift the lead into his own favor, while Max Verstappen will have to win one more race to extend his lead further. Neither driver can afford to finish below second place in any of the races left on the calendar.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

In the Constructor's Championship, the Mercedes F1 team leads Red Bull Racing F1 team by 11 points, which is a narrow margin to beat over the next three races. Both titles are expected to go down to the wire in the finale at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Edited by Ashish Yadav