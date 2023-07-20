Back in 2021, Former Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas was involved in one of the most bizarre crashes at the Hungarian GP, ruining his and several other drivers' race in the process.

The weather conditions at the start of the 2021 Hungarian GP were quite wet, prompting all teams to opt for the intermediate tyres. As the drivers approached the first turn of the Hungaroring after the start, Valtteri Bottas lost control of his car and crashed into Lando Norris, who was ahead of him.

Both Bottas and Norris went sliding off the track after their collision, with the Brit crashing into Max Verstappen and the Finn crashing into Sergio Perez.

Lance Stroll also crashed into Charles Leclerc at turn one while trying to take the inside line. Leclerc lost control of his car and crashed into the McLaren of Daniel Ricciardo.

Verstappen was second in the race before chaos ensued at turn one. The Dutchman somehow managed to finish ninth in the race, while Perez was forced retire from the race along with Bottas, Norris, Leclerc, and Stroll.

It was a frustrating race for Red Bull, especially given that they were in an intense battle for both championships with Mercedes. With one of their cars out of the race and the other finishing ninth, the Austrian outfit missed out on crucial points. Although Lewis Hamilton was leading the race after the crash, he did not pit in time for dry tires and had to catch the pack to und up finishing second.

Valtteri Bottas is interested in Audi coming to F1 in 2026

Alfa Romeo driver Valtteri Bottas stated that he was eager to see Audi enter F1 in 2026 and acquire his current team. The Finn stated that working with the German automotive giant will be one of the biggest opportunities of his career.

"For me, the Audi project is really interesting. It’s no lie, that I’m trying to be part of that. I think for me, it would be a big opportunity for my career and it’s definitely interesting," Bottasasaid this in an interview with PlanetF1.

The 33-year-old remained cautious but optimistic about the prospect of a contract extension with Alfa Romeo beyond his current deal.

"Not yet, it’s still a bit early for that. I’m still signed until the end of next year. So eventually, we’ll have a talk but not yet." he said.

Bottas is currently 15th in the drivers' championship with only five points.