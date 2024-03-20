WATCH: Valtteri Bottas shares classic advertisement video ahead of the Australian F1 Grand Prix

Stake F1 Kick Sauber driver Valtteri Bottas displayed his acting chops while appearing in a video for Uber CarShare ahead of the 2024 Australian GP this weekend.

After five years with Mercedes, the Finnish driver joined the Hinwil-based outfit at the beginning of the 2022 season and has started to show his jolly side to the fans.

Bottas has also been embracing the Aussie culture ever since he started dating Australian cyclist Tiffany Cromwell in 2020. He took his fondness for the country to the next level after he recently appeared in an advertisement for Uber CarShare. On his X (formerly Twitter) account, Valtteri Bottas shared the video of the ad and wrote:

"Meat pie warmer? Budgie Smuggler clothes line? kookaburra horn? Your first car could NEVER... So we made a second car that could. Purpose-built for an Aussie road trip."

Valtteri Bottas speaks about his future in the sport as his current deal expires

Valtteri Bottas is one of the many drivers on the grid whose current deal with their team is set to expire at the end of the 2024 season.

While addressing the media at the Adelaide Motorsport Festival ahead of the Australian Grand Prix, the Sauber driver said:

“I really want to carry on, and I really want to get closer to the top fighting for proper results. And I see a big opportunity on the Audi project, which the team is becoming officially Audi in 2026.”

“I think that is interesting always when you have a big manufacturer like that entering the sport. I think there is an opportunity for me. So that is the priority, but if for some reason if not, I think the drivers market is pretty wide open for next year.”

While addressing his discussion about the future, Valtteri Bottas even referenced the longevity of Fernando Alonso and added:

“I don’t have a number, in terms of years, because I don’t see my time in F1 ending any time soon. So, I am now 34, and Fernando Alonso is 65 (laughs), so he is a pretty good reference that you can still perform.”

It will be fascinating to see if the Finn would be an attractive option for the Hinwil-based outfit that will be taken over by Audi in the upcoming season as he would hope to be on the list of drivers in contention for the seat.