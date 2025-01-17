Watch: Valtteri Bottas shares hilarious video with his body double

Valtteri Bottas, former Sauber driver, recently shared a hilarious video with his body double, Lachy McIntyre. The video featured the two engaging in funny banter as the former made the latter do all his work.

Bottas, a 10-time race winner, had a tumultuous season in 2024. He failed to score a single point throughout the year, finishing P22 in the drivers' championship. With that, the Finnish driver called time on his stint with Sauber.

He also made claims about regretting his move to Sauber. Though he apparently expected a better future with Fred Vasseur at the helm as team principal, the Frenchman soon left the team to join Ferrari.

While Bottas has lost his seat for the 2025 season, Mercedes welcomed him back, signing him as the team's reserve driver, marking a reunion after three years.

Meanwhile, Bottas is having fun in the off-season. He recently shared a video on Instagram, featuring his body double, Lachy McIntyre. In the hilarious skit, Bottas forced Lachy to do all of his work, including workouts and naps.

McIntyre is a social media influencer who features in many videos as Bottas' body double. This time, the duo decided to do a video together and left the fans in splits.

"Being Valtteri Bottas’ Body Double," the caption of the post from Valtteri Bottas said.

Bottas, meanwhile, will perform reserve driver duties for Mercedes in 2025. He previously raced for the Silver Arrows from 2017 to 2021 and won 10 races, teaming up with Lewis Hamilton.

However, in 2022, Toto Wolff decided to bring George Russell on board, thus parting ways with Bottas. The Finnish driver ended up joining Sauber, but is now back at Mercedes, albeit in a different role.

Valtteri Bottas opens up on retirement plans

Valtteri Bottas (Image Source: Getty)

The 35-year-old Valtteri Bottas has rejoined Mercedes for the 2025 season as a reserve driver. However, in an interview, the Finnish driver confirmed that his deal is a short-term commitment and opened up on his retirement plans. Talking to Motorsportweek, he said:

"There needs to be a meaning. A random one-year deal somewhere at this stage of my career is not doing me much good. There would need to be a clear plan. And if there weren't, let's say for '26, then definitely I would need to look elsewhere. Or I can do still a good career [in another series]." (via mirror.co.uk)

Bottas has also been linked with a move to IndyCar in recent months, and may also hope to return to the F1 grid in 2026.

