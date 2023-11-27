Watch: Video of F1 presenter Ted Kravitz being called a 'Mercedes fan' by a kid goes viral

F1 presenter Ted Kravitz was recently called a Mercedes fan by a kid present at the 2023 F1 Abu Dhabi GP paddock. This was during a Sky Sports F1 segment called 'Ted's Notebook' where he walks around the paddock and casually talks about what happened with each and every team and driver. He also talks to a few people roaming around the paddock and takes their opinions on the race, team, or driver.

At the 2023 F1 Abu Dhabi GP, Kravitz approached a kid wearing a Ferrari cap. When Ted humorously claimed that the boy was a Ferrari fan, the youngster smiled and hit back at the F1 presenter about how he and the entire Sky Sports F1 team of journalists are Mercedes fans. Kravitz simply claimed that he does not support any team and does not care about what they do.

This clip was quickly circulated on social media platforms, with many reacting to it. Some humorously praised the youngster for calling out Sky Sports F1, while others talked about how Ted Kravitz broke his journalistic character for a brief moment. They claimed that it felt like he snapped at the kid while sternly declining that he was not a Mercedes fan.

Here are some of the reactions from F1 fans:

"Did Ted drop the “journalistic standards” because little bro called him out on his bias"

"Bruh really got pissed off at a 15 year old or something like that for a littlest trolling"

F1 pundit questions Mercedes' future performance as many key personnel leave the team

A few weeks ago, F1 pundit Ted Kravitz talked about whether fundamental personnel changes in Mercedes' were a first step towards them becoming dominant again. He pointed out the fact that seniors like Mike Elliot, James Vowles, Andy Cowell, etc. have already left the Silver Arrows and how this could change how the team operates.

In his Ted's Notebook segment on Sky Sports, he said:

“I ask myself, it’s the first race since the departure of their chief technical officer Mike Elliott, who was instrumental in so much of their success, even though he was in charge of the design group which got these last two cars so wrong, is the Mercedes dream team changing fundamentally now in a way that they can quickly bounce back and become that dream team again?

He added:

“James Allison is still there, Toto Wolff is still there, Andrew Shovlin is still there, but there has been some key departures – Andy Cowell, James Vowles, the Italian engineer [Aldo Costa]."

Despite several known faces leaving the team, some like James Allison, Toto Wolff, Andrew Shovlin are still there in the team.