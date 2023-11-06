Watch: Violence erupts for second race in a row as fans clash with security guards in the 2023 F1 Brazilian GP

While the 2023 F1 Brazilian GP last week was a brilliant race with loads of overtaking, wheel-to-wheel battles, and a thrilling fight for the last podium finish, there were some off-track negative points as well. Though Brazilian fans are considered to be one of the most passionate for F1, there was an incident on Sunday that will be frowned upon by many others.

Metropoles, a Brazilian media outlet, recently shared a clip on their official X account about how some fans were fighting with the track security to climb past the barrier and enter the main track area. The fans even had a ladder that helped them get across the tall fence.

As soon as the security came on the site to remove the ladder, one of the spectators, who was already in the track area, kicked one of the guards through the fence. There were several heated arguments and screaming between the two after which the guard tried punching the spectator through the fence as well.

Expand Tweet

While this was going on, some of the fans were seen climbing the entire metal fence themselves and jumping on the other side.

Since the Brazilian GP was still not over and cars were racing on the track, the FIA and the F1 organization of Sao Paulo will soon have a discussion regarding this. They will most likely try their best to improve security around the track.

A week before the Brazilian GP, there was a discord at the 2023 Mexican GP as well. When Mexico's home hero Sergio Perez crashed with Charles Leclerc at the start of the race, one of his fans lashed out at a fan wearing a Ferrari shirt. This ignited a clash with several fans in the stands before the instigator was removed.

Charles Leclerc's heartbreaking team radio after retiring from the 2023 F1 Brazilian GP

When it comes to on-track tragedies, the top one from the 2023 F1 Brazilian GP was experienced by Charles Leclerc. The Monagasque retired from the race during the formation lap as his car suffered a terminal hydraulics issue.

Speaking on the radio right after it happened, he expressed his sorrowful emotions:

"No! I lost the hydraulics. I lost the hydraulics! Why the f*ck am I so unlucky...why the f*ck am I so unlucky!" Leclerc said.

Expand Tweet

Charles Leclerc scored no points in the Brazilian GP. He is currently seventh in the drivers' championship. If his bad luck or poor performance continues, there are chances that George Russell from eighth could overtake him.

Loads of F1 fans were gutted to see the Monagasque DNF from the race as well. Leclerc has been facing a lot of bad luck in recent times and has not been able to perform up to the level he wants to. Ever since being a title contender in 2022 and losing to Max Verstappen, he has not been able to battle for the top spot.