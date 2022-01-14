Watch: When Fernando Alonso criticized British F1 industry

Fernando Alonso believes his European origins mean he has to fight harder in a sport dominated by a British atmosphere. In a video on Mirquiso's YouTube channel, the double world champion expressed his delight at Max Verstappen winning the title. He also went on to talk about the importance of a non-British driver winning a championship in the sport.

The Alpine F1 driver has been critical of the sport in the past for being partial to British racing drivers. Voicing his dismay at steward decisions throughout the 2021 season, the 40-year-old pointed out the disparities in the sport based on the origins of a driver.

Suggesting that steward penalties depend on the origins of the stewards and the driver, the Spaniard has been scathing in his remarks over inconsistencies in penalties in the past.

Fernando Alonso is optimistic about his 2022 F1 campaign

The 2022 season sees new regulations coming into effect, along with new cars on the grid. In view of this, the double world champion believes this year might be his chance to fight against Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen. His third-place podium in Qatar and team-mate Esteban Ocon's win in Hungary has given him the confidence to compete further up the grid in 2022.

Speaking to Spanish publication Marca, Fernando Alonso said:

“Now we need to make sure that the two factories, both at Enstone and Viry, who have been working for many months on the 2022 project, that when we put it on track in February we have a good surprise.”

According to the Spaniard, the Alpine F1 team had all the resources to build a competitive package and could produce a surprisingly good car in 2022. Reducing the gap to the front will require the French outfit to make progress on both engine and chassis development.

Meanwhile, the team has confirmed they have a brand new engine built for the upcoming season. It will adopt a significantly different philosophy from previous engines used so far.

The team has had a tough journey in the V6 era of the sport so far. Their fifth place in the 2021 constructors' championship standings, however, has been a morale boost for the Alpine F1 team. The team expects this to augur well going into 2022.

