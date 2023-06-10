Watch: When Lewis Hamilton crashed into a stationary Kimi Raikkonen at the 2008 F1 Canadian GP

Lewis Hamilton crashed into Kimi Raikkonen while they were exiting the pitlane back at the 2008 F1 Canadian GP. This was quite the incident, as the crash was intense and took both cars out of the race.

During the first pitstop window, there were several cars coming into the pits to change tires. Lewis Hamilton entered his pit box before anyone else and, hence, wanted to get out and take the lead. However, BMW, Sauber, and Ferrari did a better job and let both Kimi Raikkonen and Robert Kubica out early.

Both Raikkonen and Kubica were side by side in the pitlane and tried to get out before each other. However, they eventually stopped at the pit exit, waiting for the pitlane light to go green.

By that time, Lewis Hamilton was allowed to leave the pits. He was so focused on overtaking both cars at the end of the pitlane that he accidentally crashed into Raikkonen's Ferrari.

Even though F1 cars look slow in a pit lane, they still drive extremely fast and a crash can be quite intense. When Hamilton crashed into the back of Kimi Raikkonen, the British driver completely destroyed his front wing while the Ferrari lost its rear wing.

Due to this abrupt stop, Nico Rosberg in the Williams was unable to brake in time and crashed at the back of Hamiltion's McLaren, losing his front wing as well.

During all this, Robert Kubica, who was right beside Kimi Raikkonen, was completely unaffected. He quickly moved out of the pitlane after the lights went green and won his first-ever F1 race. The Polish driver later humorously thanked Lewis Hamilton for not crashing into him.

Lewis Hamilton still misses his trainer and close friend Angela Cullen

Lewis Hamilton and his confidante Angela Cullen recently parted ways but he recently expressed how he still misses her and the positivity she brought. He explained how she was always helping him physically and mentally throughout his dominant years in Mercedes.

Speaking to L'Equipe, Hamilton said:

"I miss her every day. She was a breath of fresh air for me every day. She was always a great help during the seven years we worked together. She was and still is a very good friend."

The Briton also revealed that he plans on catching up with Cullen soon and said:

"In fact, we're talking about getting together again and doing something together soon, like parachute jumping, maybe...'I'm very grateful for everything she's given me. I think you always have to adjust your routine, but the team helped me bounce back."

Angela Cullen was not just a physical trainer and helper for Lewis Hamilton but also an extremely close friend who stuck with him through thick and thin over the course of his long career.

