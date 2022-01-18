Watch: When Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel called out 'bull****' F1 reverse grid idea

Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel had an interesting reaction when asked about F1's idea of experimenting with a reverse grid format. The two drivers called the idea 'bull****' in a surprising take at the 2019 Singapore Grand Prix Qualifying Press Conference.

Out of the many ideas F1 contemplated for the 2022 season and beyond, the one of a reverse grid was the least popular with drivers. Most felt it served its purpose in the F2 championship but not in F1.

F1's feeder series F2 and F3 follow the reverse grid format where the top 10 finishers from the sprint races on Saturday are in reverse order on the grid for one of the races on Sunday. Many other junior formula championships also include this format as a manner of mixing up the grid. In F1, however, the idea was slammed down by most teams and drivers.

The only format from the junior series that has been experimented with in the 2021 F1 season was the sprint qualifying format. Seven-time world champion Hamilton, however, failed to claim victory in either of the three sprint races on the calendar last year.

Lewis Hamilton will return to the sport, according to TV pundit Martin Brundle

Sky Sports F1 commentator Martin Brundle believes Lewis Hamilton will return to the sport, devoid of drama following the 2021 season finale. The former British Grand Prix driver believes the seven-time world champion will return hungrier for his eighth title in 2022.

Speaking during an F1 debate on whether the Briton would return to F1, Brundle said:

“Lewis will be back and he’ll be pressing the throttle ever harder.”

When asked if Hamilton would be comfortable driving with Michael Masi as Race Director in 2022, Brundle was in disbelief that Mercedes or the Briton would abruptly quit the sport. The TV commentator did not believe any of the speculations suggesting either would leave if Masi stayed and was uncomfortable with the idea of teams and drivers determining the roles of any personnel in the sport.

