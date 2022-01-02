Watch: When Lewis Hamilton took part in pro wrestling ahead of 2015 Mexican Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton participated in pro wrestling ahead of the 2015 Mexican Grand Prix, battling local wrestler Mistico. The driver was seen displaying all kinds of athletic moves against the Mexican.

Driving at more than 300 kmph is not the only thing Hamilton excels at, having participated in Lucha Libre wrestling in 2015. The then three-time world champion 'fought' against Mistico, a professional wrestler from Mexico. Hamilton had won the US Grand Prix the previous weekend and 'unwinded' by engaging in a wrestling match with the Mexican professional. Another wrestler, who went by the name Mephisto, carried the Briton around the ring while fans hailed praise for the world champion.

Though the Mercedes world champion failed to get the Mexican wrestler to submit, he pinned him down after an amazingly athletic 'cross-body splash' coupled with two mid-riff kicks. Lewis said of the special event organized by the apparel company Puma:

“I’ve seen this on TV, in movies, but to actually be there and be in the ring is really cool. They were talking about just doing a very simple maneuver but I wanted to really do it. Hopefully, you were kind of impressed by my wrestling moves. Maybe when I retire, I’ll come back.”

Watch the full clip below:

Lewis Hamilton has a background in martial arts

ot💚🛥 @otmma_ Fun fact: Lewis Hamilton has a black belt in karate 🥋 Fun fact: Lewis Hamilton has a black belt in karate 🥋 https://t.co/zMtgDUFUbr

Despite appearing gentle on the outside, Lewis Hamilton has a background in martial arts. The driver turned to karate — a Japanese martial art originating from Okinawa — to help fend off numerous bullies he used to face in primary school. The Briton was one of only three black children at his school in Stevenage, UK, and was routinely discriminated against by other kids. He said:

“At school, I was small, alone, and an easy target for the bigger kids. I’d stand up for myself, but was usually outnumbered and didn’t know how to defend myself. I knew if I wanted things to change, I’d have to be fearless. If my teachers weren’t going to help then I’d have to learn how to defend myself. So, I asked my dad if I could go to karate.”

FIA president Mohammed ben Sulayem recently expressed confidence in the Briton's return to the sport amidst rumors of him retiring. Fans can now surely expect Lewis Hamilton to 'fight' it out with Max Verstappen in 2022.

