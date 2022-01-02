Watch: When Max Verstappen was spotted in boxing attire ahead of 2018 Mexican Grand Prix

Max Verstappen threw a few punches in a viral video ahead of the 2018 Mexican Grand Prix. The Dutchman was seen training and taking lessons from Jorge "El Travieso" Arce, who demonstrated proper punching technique.

Verstappen is a fighter both on and off the track, having been spotted boxing in a social media promotional video by Red Bull ahead of the 2018 Mexican Grand Prix. The Dutchman featured alongside Jorge Arce, the seven-time boxing world champion in various weight categories. Arce put Verstappen through his paces off track, teaching the Dutchman proper punching technique along with basic combinations.

Jorge Arce is the second boxer from Mexico to win world titles in four weight divisions, after Erik Morales, who achieved the feat just two months prior. Arce made Max Verstappen hit a punching bag, correcting his technique whenever needed before wishing him the best of luck at the end of the short video.

Verstappen won the Mexican Grand Prix in 2018 ahead of Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen, who finished second and third respectively.

Watch the full clip below:

Red Bull Racing Honda @redbullracing Ladies and Gentlemen, the reigning Champion of the Wooooorld 🎙🥊



⏪ Mexico City, 2018 Ladies and Gentlemen, the reigning Champion of the Wooooorld 🎙🥊⏪ Mexico City, 2018 https://t.co/TzejP1IGm0

Max Verstappen known to 'fight' on track with aggressive driving style

tami. @Vetteleclerc



#RussianGP Max Verstappen: "It is a super fine line to say you are too aggressive or it was a great move. That always happens in F1 and it will always stay and it always easy to judge and say something afterwards with anything in life." Max Verstappen: "It is a super fine line to say you are too aggressive or it was a great move. That always happens in F1 and it will always stay and it always easy to judge and say something afterwards with anything in life."#RussianGP

It is no secret that Max Verstappen's style of driving is towards the aggressive side, having been known to push the boundaries of his Red Bull F1 car. Pundits such as Martin Brundle have questioned his style of driving, claiming he needs to ensure his standard of driving doesn't drop too far below what is needed in the sport. Brundle said after the chaotic Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, where Lewis Hamilton collided into the back of Verstappen:

“I think Max Verstappen has got to think about his driving standards. They were too much today. There’s aggressive, determined, feisty racing and then there’s what we saw this evening, which was too much.”

The 24-year-old has defended his style of driving, commenting he feels as though F1 has become more about penalties than racing. After the Saudi Arabian GP, he said:

“This sport is more about penalties than racing. For me, this is not Formula 1. But at least the fans enjoyed it, and I gave it all today, but clearly not quick enough, but still happy with second.”

Also Read Article Continues below

Verstappen narrowly clinched his maiden title victory in the sport and will return in 2022 with car #1 instead of #33 to try and defend his title.

Edited by Anurag C