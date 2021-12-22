Watch: When Sebastian Vettel forgot Red Bull while naming F1 teams

Sebastian Vettel raced with Red Bull for six years in F1 and won four world championship titles with them.

However, the Aston Martin driver forgot about the Red Bull when asked to name all the F1 teams that start with an “R”, during F1’s Grill the Grid challenge.

During the challenge, Vettel also forgot about Renault, whose engines played a crucial part in his F1 domination for nearly half a decade. You can watch the full video here.

In a separate but similar challenge for F1’s official YouTube challenge, Sebastian Vettel named every single world champion in F1 history going back to 1950s.

Interestingly, the only other driver to name more world champions than the rest of the grid was Max Verstappen. The Dutch driver is now a world champion himself, also with Red Bull.

Sebastian Vettel hopes that Aston Martin can once again fight for P3 in 2022

Sebastian Vettel is hoping that Aston Martin can once again fight in the upper midfield come the 2022 season. Vettel’s arrival at Aston Martin after leaving Ferrari at the end of 2020, has so far failed to yield results for either party.

Aston Martin slipped down the order in terms of performance, owing to floor regulations that came into effect this year, which might have affected Vettel as well.

The 2020 cars were carried over for an additional year. Hence, the FIA decided to trim downforce levels to help the nearly three-year-old Pirelli tires (originally introduced in 2019) accommodate further car development.

The easiest way to cut downforce was to trim the floor area of the cars. However, this modification affected some teams more than others. Teams running high-rake cars such as Red Bull benefitted from the change as their downforce loss was not as significant compared to low-rake cars.

The biggest losers from the rule changes were Mercedes and Aston Martin, both having low-rake cars, with an emphasis on aero-efficiency over downforce.

While Aston Martin was fighting McLaren for P3 in the constructors in 2020 (and would have achieved P3, if not for the penalty imposed by the FIA), they slipped to P7 in 2021, behind Ferrari, Alpine, and Alpha Tauri.

Nevertheless, Sebastian Vettel put in a few stellar performances throughout the year and achieved two P2 positions (with one taken away) in Baku and Hungary.

