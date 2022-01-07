Watch: Yuki Tsunoda hilariously fits inside trunk of car

Yuki Tsunoda's debut season in F1 proved that big things can come in small packages. Standing at 159 cm, the Japanese driver is on the opposite side of the tall scale on the F1 grid. It seems that this, however, comes with its own hidden advantages.

In a video posted on social media by the Alpha Tauri team, Tsunoda can be seen climbing into the underbed of a pick-up truck and fitting into the space with relative ease. Watch it here:

Yuki Tsunoda does the feat with his Alpha Tauri teammate Pierre Gasly by his side. Fellow Honda-powered drivers Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez from Red Bull were also in attendance.

Verstappen can be seen saying 'the car is perfect for Yuki' after they almost closed the door on the Japanese rookie. Perez can be seen suggesting Tsunoda take his bed in with him while Gasly calls it 'a camping car' for his teammate.

Yuki Tsunoda is the shortest driver to ever race in F1. He is 4 cm shorter than former F1 driver and current F1 commentator Anthony Davidson. Tsunoda is also 5 cm shorter than the former Japanese F1 driver Takuma Sato.

In contrast, the tallest driver in F1 was Justin Wilson at 193 cm. Of all current drivers expected to line up on the F1 grid in 2022, Alex Albon is the tallest, standing at 186 cm.

Yuki Tsunoda reveals how he adjusted to Alpha Tauri AT02 with his height deficit

Yuki Tsunoda has not let his height deficiency get in the way of his racing career. The Japanese driver explained how he adjusted to the Alpha Tauri AT02 in his debut season with the team.

Speaking to F1.com in an interview during a pre-season testing session at Imola, Tsunoda said:

“First, I have to put a lot of foam inside the monocoque to make my seat position higher to see the view clearly. And also, we made a quite special pedal case [for me] to reach the pedals.”

The Japanese driver does not see his diminutive stature as an advantage for him, be it for weight distribution purposes or aerodynamics. He said:

“I don’t see it as a big [advantage] in Formula 1 because FIA decided where you have to have the weight distribution, and you can’t choose the place you want to put it, so it meant for weight distribution there’s a tiny bit of an advantage but not much.”

The 21-year-old had a difficult start to the 2021 season but seemed to find his footing towards the end of the campaign. He finished his rookie season in F1 in P14 in the drivers' standings with 32 points.

The Japanese driver had seven points finishes in the year. His best finish came at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix with a P4 result. Yuki Tsunoda also finished the season with the most penalty points accrued by a driver.

