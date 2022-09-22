"Watched Buzz Lightyear"- Lewis Hamilton spends quality time with his niece and nephew

Lewis Hamilton is spending the downtime well after a tiresome triple-header that concluded at the Italian GP in Monza two weeks ago. The Mercedes driver was seen spending quality time with his nephew and niece.

In one of his latest posts on Instagram, the seven-time world champion wrote that he's enjoying time with his niece and nephew. Hamilton posted.

"Picked my niece and nephew up from school, hugged them tight, watched Buzz Lightyear. Best days. So proud of them."

Hamilton has not had the best of F1 seasons this time around and is yet to win a race. The Mercedes driver came through the field at Monza to finish P5, where his car was the third-best on the grid.

The 37-year-old has been fielding questions about whether he would sign an extension with Mercedes beyond the 2023 season. He added that despite the questions being nothing new, he is feeling the best he has ever felt, and retirement isn't yet in the anvil for him.

“For years we’ve been going around, up and down with stories of retirement and stopping," said Hamilton. "For me, I feel healthier than I’ve ever felt, as I focus a lot on that – I’m feeling fit. I love what I’m doing and I don’t plan on stopping any time soon. My goal was always to be with Mercedes. I love that we have the long partnership we have."

He added:

"I feel like we are embarking on a lot of really positive things, not only in the sport, but outside. I think there’s a lot of work, a lot to accomplish together, so I want to be a part of that. I think I’ll always be with Mercedes until the day I die. I feel like I can race for quite a bit longer, so I’ll be potentially steering towards that.”

Hamilton (168) is sixth in the driver standings ahead of the Singapore GP next weekend.

Lewis Hamilton pursuing record eighth world title

When asked if he was still going after a record eighth world title, Lewis Hamilton replied in the affirmative. He said his approach would be the same as he would while winning another Championship.

“For sure, it’s a challenge," said Hamilton. "For me, it’s just winning another World Championship. (With) every one, I've approached it as my first, and the feeling of winning the World Championship is so unique and special in its own way. Of course, the idea that no driver in history has ever gone past seven, you want to try and accomplish that."

Hamilton will hope to create history next season, as he's mathematically out of the title race for the season.

