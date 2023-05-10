“We absolutely must make sure it doesn’t grow”: F1 planning to truncate modern cars for better racing and overtaking 

F1 wants to make its cars smaller as the likes of Formula E have done. The current F1 cars are the largest ever built, but that might change soon, according to the championship's chief technical officer, Pat Symonds.

Although there haven't been any strict rules on car lengths up until this season, the overhang of aerodynamic devices has been subject to shifting standards. The larger the component, the more aerodynamic grip you can produce.

Now, the car's front wings extend out in front of it, while the back wings droop over the back. Devices like bargeboards were prohibited until 2022. However, floors are now getting more and more complex with flicks and attachments in an effort to restore downforce, which adds weight once more. The latest machines are significantly larger and heavier thanks to the 1.6-liter turbo hybrid engine.

Symonds, F1's chief technical officer, emphasized the path the sport hoped to take in terms of scale, starting maybe in 2026. In addition, Symonds emphasized another goal of the present rule makers that can go hand in hand with lessening the overall weight of the F1 cars.

"One of the things we want to do is make the cars a little smaller because they’ve grown massively over the last few years. We’d like the weight to come down but we’re way away from [achieving] that yet, however, we absolutely must make sure it doesn’t grow.” he said.

The new Gen3 car's weight was decreased from 900kg to 760kg. It allowed for a more agile racer that is much closer to the weight of 600kg cars from the mid-2000s. The significantly smaller car, which is just over five meters long, has produced a great number of overtakes so far. This has perhaps increased pressure on Formula One to make its cars smaller.

F1 authorities to consult with drivers over pre-race show plans after Miami Grand Prix

This season, F1 intends to hold comparable driver introduction ceremonies at six to seven different races, each of which will be specially adapted to the location. But drivers and fans seemed to be unimpressed by the Amercian-style introduction during the Miami Grand Prix weekend.

Many drivers were not especially won over by the concept. They felt it was too distracting to take place so close to the start of the race, despite the positive welcome from spectators on race day.

The GPDA meeting on Friday night saw some opposition to the concept from drivers. It is believed that there was widespread support to give it a shot in Miami last weekend and see if the format could be changed.

Poll : 0 votes