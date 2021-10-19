"We are ambitious and we hate losing": Mercedes boss Toto Wolff

Mercedes has not lost a championship since 2014. This year, though, they have been locked in a year-long battle with Red Bull Racing which looks set to continue until the last race of the season. It's also a fight that Mercedes boss Toto Wolff is apparently relishing.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Wolff said:

"We have nothing more to prove after the seven years. We’ve set our records and we want to add to them, because we are ambitious and we hate losing. But we may as well enjoy that because we have the best job in the world.”

Reflecting on the ongoing battle with Red Bull, Wolff said:

"It’s been seven years that we have been able to set the benchmark. This year, it’s much tougher, we know why. In the same way, we enjoy the fight. It comes with a certain easiness and I think that is advantageous in our situation. We have two strong drivers. I’m looking forward to the next races. It doesn’t feel at all difficult or painful. Things will happen as they need to happen, but it’s good fun.”

Mercedes vs Red Bull at US Grand Prix: Who holds the edge?

One of the reasons behind Wolff's calm demeanor has been the recent form of the two teams. Ever since Mercedes introduced its new upgrade at Silverstone, the car has been a rocket on the straights, leaving Red Bull in their wake.

The Mercedes was the quicker car at Monza, Russia, and Turkey. The long straights of the Circuit of the Americas (COTA), venue for this weekend's United States Grand Prix, should also favor the Silver Arrows.

The battle between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen has intensified throughout the season. Just six points separate the two drivers with six races remaining on the calendar.

