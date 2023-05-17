Valtteri Bottas is hoping Alfa Romeo can finally improve their performance this weekend at the next Grand Prix. He is hoping to record his first points since the first weekend of the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship season in Bahrain.

Bottas believes his team can turn their season around and return to the top 10. He also pointed out the effort the engineers and technicians have been doing behind the scenes to improve the performance of the Alfa Romeo.

"I am really looking forward to getting back on track in Imola: the team has been flat out working on the car and we are bringing new parts for our car here – hopefully they’ll help us to make an improvement and get back in the fight for points,” Bottas said.

He then continued:

"We must keep pushing forward, aiming to continue improving in both qualifying and the race."

Teammate Zhou Guanyu agrees with Bottas, saying that the team must improve their car if they are to be true top 10 challengers this season. Zhou has only one top-10 finish in 2023 - a ninth-place performance in Australia.

Regardless, he commended the team for their efforts in working on modifications to the C43 in order to stop their season-long slide down the order.

Valtteri Bottas shares updates on his future with Alfa Romeo

Valtteri Bottas, the Alfa Romeo driver, has spoken up about his plans for the future, stating that he intends to continue racing into his 40s. He hasn't had a fantastic 2023 season so far, but he feels he still has the potential to achieve at the greatest level. When it comes to his future, the Finnish racer has been candid about a few issues that might influence his choice.

Valtteri Bottas discussed driving in F1 on the Beyond the Grid podcast, citing the status of F1 and his job in a team at the time as a big reason for his choice. He said:

"I'm 33. I still don't see my Formula 1 career ending in the near future and I don't feel any performance losses on my driving or the way I work with the team. It is interesting for the whole race team and company, what is happening."

With 205 Grands Prix starts in his career, the 33-year-old is one of the more experienced drivers on the current F1 grid. Bottas is the fourth most experienced driver in the 2023 field, after Fernando Alonso, his former Mercedes colleague Lewis Hamilton, and Sergio Perez.

