"We can no longer stay silent": Lewis Hamilton speaks up about Israel-Palestine conflict

Lewis Hamilton is the most followed F1 driver on social media and has often used his platforms to share messages for the betterment of humanity. With the Israel-Palestine conflict seemingly not ending anytime soon, the Briton shared several messages about the attacks going on in the Gaza Strip.In late 2023, the Israel-Palestine conflict was sparked after an attack by Hamas that claimed lives in southern Israel. This led to an impromptu retaliation by the Israeli military, which was earlier reckoned to last only a few days, to reduce the militant activity going on near its borders.Contrary to expectations, the saga between the two nations has continued to this day. This, in turn, led to a drastic change in the lives of the people living on both sides of the border, as the long-drawn conflict has taken numerous lives along with it.With the reports emerging about more than 100 children losing their lives in the Israeli strikes during the first week of July alone, Lewis Hamilton shared about the atrocities going down in Gaza with his followers and shared that he can no longer stay silent:&quot;We can no longer stay silent....&quot;Hamilton's Instagram story | Source: Instagram/@lewishamiltonThe Ferrari driver then shared how children are starving inside the Gaza borders, asserting there is no justification for such inhumane acts:&quot;It's hard to find the words to express the total devastation I feel seeing what is happening in Gaza. Children are starving while humanitarian organisations are unable to safely deliver people food, clean water, medical supplies - the most basic human needs. There is no justification for this.&quot;Hamilton's Instagram story | Source: Instagram/@lewishamiltonLewis Hamilton further condemned the silence of international organisations for turning a blind eye to the whole issue, as he wrote:&quot;The silence and lack of action from the international community will be judged by future generations. Every day that passes without allowing aid to safely reach Palestinians, and without a ceasefire, more lives are lost. Those in power must do everything they can to end this suffering, and they must do it now.&quot;Hamilton's Instagram story | Source: Instagram/@lewishamiltonSubsequently, the 40-year-old shared possible ways of helping the people in Gaza on his Instagram story:&quot;It's hard not to feel powerless at times like this, but if you want to join me in making a donation, these are a few of the organisations helping on the ground: Médecins Sans Frontières, Medical Aid for Palestinians, Red Cross, UNICEF, [and] Save the Children.&quot;Hamilton's Instagram story | Source: Instagram/@lewishamiltonLastly, to better resonate with the issue with his followers, Lewis Hamilton shared an Instagram post explaining the story behind the saddening image of a malnourished child with his mother:Hamilton's Instagram story | Source: Instagram/@lewishamiltonHamilton has often shared his thoughts on such grief issues a myriad of times before.Lewis Hamilton has been vocal about Israel's way of dealing with GazaLewis Hamilton at the 2025 F1 Grand Prix of Belgium race weekend - Source: GettyLewis Hamilton represents the F1 world on the global stage on multiple occasions. While his callout for the actions in Gaza might polarise his image to some, he has never refrained from sharing what's wrong and right, according to him.Ahead of the season finale in 2023, Hamilton had expressed his discontent with the Israel-Palestine conflict for the first time. Moreover, with the conflict between the two nations going strong almost half a year after his initial resentment, he had written on Instagram:&quot;Enough is enough. We cannot continue to watch this tragedy unfold and not speak up. The trauma and terror so many, but particularly innocent children, are experiencing is horrifying. This must stop - for the children, for their families, and for their lives.&quot;Meanwhile, the seven-time F1 drivers' champion will race in the Belgian GP this weekend.