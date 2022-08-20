"We can rule out a Lewis Hamilton to Supercar switch; God help them"- Fans react to former F1 race director Michael Masi taking up new motorsports role

Former F1 race director Michael Masi getting a new role as the chairman of the Supercars Commission in Australia has not gone down well with the fans. The Australian will be succeeding Neil Crompton, who left the post on June 30 this season. The Supercars Commission governs the technical and sporting rules in the Aussie category with its recommendations then going to the Board for final approval.

Having said that, fans are unhappy with the former F1 race director getting another role in motorsports. Here are some of the reactions from the fans:

"So that means we can rule out a Lewis Hamilton to Supercar switch"

"Who would take him seriously"

"You can bet that series will go to pot now."

"Masi shouldn't be allowed anywhere near a race track again. Disgrace"

"New start. I’m a Lewis fan, I’m happy that he is gone from F1. But I also recognise the pressure he was under from ALL sides: RB, Merc, and maybe FIA to orcestrate a spectacle. It was, on all accounts. Personally, I will never forget. Maybe one day I can forgive."

"As long as it's not Sportscars I'm alright."

"He is appreciated because he has done nothing wrong. Toto and Lewis are bad losers that's all."

"God help them. After the Abu Dhabi fiasco, masi should not be allowed anywhere near motorsports. He is either corrupt or incompetent...take your pick."

"Any chance of a sneak preview of who’s going to win Supercars please Michael?"

"Like how... after what he did he ahouldnt be allowed near any motorsport ever."

"Carmilton has won 0 races since masi has left the FIA, while max has won 8/13. whos the one that really needs masi?"

"His judgement and knowledge of his own regulations was abhorrent - across the board but AD in particular."

"He already has a place in motorsport. History will always show 2021 MV WDC and Masi's biggest failure during the final stages of the 2021 AD GP that ultimately led to his removal from RD later let go from the FIA. He will always be remembered for his part in that infamous event."

Michael Masi's last role as F1 race director did not end well

Michael Masi's last role as the F1 race director did not work out as well as he would have thought. The Australian's peculiar manner in which he ended the safety car period at the 2021 Abu Dhabi GP resulted in the F1 title being virtually handed over from Lewis Hamilton to Max Verstappen on the very last lap.

After copious outrage on social media, Masi subsequently found himself out of the race director's role for the 2022 season.

