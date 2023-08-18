"We shouldn't have the chance to dominate for a large number of years": Lewis Hamilton's ironical take on Red Bull-Max Verstappen dominance

Lewis Hamilton recently spoke about the general trend of dominance in F1 in light of Max Verstappen and Red Bull's current dominance. Though he himself has led the sport for several years with Mercedes, the seven-time world champion spoke against it.

Speaking to Channel 4, Hamilton stated how the current regulations are still not able to stop a single team from reigning supreme in the sport. He explained how any other top team like Ferrari, McLaren, and even Mercedes could be miles ahead of everyone in the coming few years, continuing the dominance aspect at the top. He said:

“If we continue like this, maybe Ferrari will dominate in the next few years, or maybe McLaren will, or maybe Mercedes will get back in front, but I think this is not the best thing for the fans."

Expand Tweet

Lastly, Lewis Hamilton concluded that no team should dominate F1 for a large number of years and that there should be a constant and equal battle at the front. The Mercedes driver speculated that Max Verstappen and Red Bull could very well win championships for the next three years before the major power unit regulation changes in 2026.

"We shouldn't have the chance to dominate for a large number of years, the battle for the top positions should be closer. Unfortunately, however, Red Bull could seriously dominate even in the next three seasons."

Hamilton himself has won seven world championships and obliterated the entire field. His stint with Mercedes is considered the longest dominant era in F1. Despite that, he is currently raising his voice against it.

F1 pundits are confident that Lewis Hamilton will stay with Mercedes for 2024

F1 pundit and presenter Lawrence Barretto recently spoke about Lewis Hamilton and his contract rumors with Mercedes and other teams. The Briton's current contract with the Silver Arrows is set to expire at the end of 2023.

Though many rumors and speculations have emerged about him leaving the team, Barretto feels the best seat on the F1 grid for the seven-time world champion is the one on which he is currently sitting. In an exclusive piece on F1.com, the F1 pundit wrote:

"The best seat still technically available for 2024 sits at Mercedes alongside George Russell. But in reality, it’s a matter of when, rather than if, Lewis Hamilton finally puts pen to paper to keep it in his possession and extend his stay at the Silver Arrows."

Expand Tweet

As of now, there has been no official confirmation about his contract extension with Mercedes, though Toto Wolff has revealed several times that the main parts of the contract have been discussed and that both parties are now focusing on the final details.