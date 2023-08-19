"We don't have to change our recipe”: Austin F1 organisers unfazed by Miami and Las Vegas GP glamour

The F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix has been the hot topic in the sport this season because of the luxurious race that will follow in November.

While they might be posing competition to other Grands Prix that are held in the country, organizers at the Circuit of The Americas are not worried about the glamour and popularity of the event.

There are now three Grands Prix in the United States. While this number was limited to one until 2021 with Circuit of The Americas hosting the US GP, the Miami GP (2022), and the Las Vegas GP (2023) have added to the hype.

The glamour around the race in Austin has certainly been divided but as Bobby Epstein, COTA's chief mentioned to Motorsport, they aren't worried about the other two races taking the attention away.

"I don't think we're doing anything different, actually because what's nice is that the other events as they came in each tried to establish their own identity that's unique."

Epstein added that while COTA is a purpose-made circuit, the other two F1 races, in Miami and Las Vegas will be held on the streets.

"We don't have to change our recipe, it's really working. One of the things we've found is that the people have defined us, it hasn't been us."

"The fans have looked at this and said, in many ways, this is what they'll call the people's race. We've seen that name a lot. It's nice to see that and we'll try and live up to that."

COTA chief believes other F1 races in the US increase fans' attention

F1 has had a history of racing in the US. Earlier, the F1 races were held at Indianapolis before shifting to COTA and now Miami and Las Vegas have also added themselves up.

Instead of thinking that these races might be taking away the attention from each other, Epstein feels they will be better for racing in the US.

"We saw that last year with the massive crowd that came. That was a combination of additional exposure in the US both from the Miami race, from Netflix and from what we've done in the past."