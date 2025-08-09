“We discuss a bit of everything”: Gabriel Bortoleto opens up on unlikely friendship with Max Verstappen

Gabriel Bortoleto has opened up about his relationship with Max Verstappen. The 20-year-old detailed how the four-time world champion has helped him since his junior days in Formula 3.

Bortoleto, who is one of the most exciting rookies on the 2025 Formula 1 grid, spoke about how his friendship with the Red Bull Racing driver has largely blossomed thanks to their shared passion for virtual racing and simulators. The young Brazilian, who spoke in an interview with Motorsports.com, also highlighted how they meet online and discuss several issues.

“A friendship was born thanks to our shared passion for virtual racing and simulators. We started in early 2023, I was in my first F3 season, and Max helped me a lot with the simulator, suggesting what to try, changes to make, and so on. We meet online, him at his house, me at mine, we play, we discuss a bit of everything.”

While the nature of the relationship between Gabriel Bortoleto and Max Verstappen may have been largely unknown to many in the public, the two drivers have often been seen together during race weekends. Oftentimes, prior to the commencement of races and following the conclusion of the events, the drivers are often pictured sharing a conversation and exchanging pleasantries.

More recently at the Hungarian Grand Prix, Bortoleto fended off challenges from Verstappen to finish the race in sixth place - matching his best race finish with the Sauber team and his Formula 1 career so far.

Gabriel Bortoleto ranks Max Verstappen among Formula 1 greats

Earlier, Gabriel Bortoleto ranked Max Verstappen among the greatest drivers in Formula 1. The 20-year-old, who spoke with Brazilian outlet Globo TV, detailed how the Dutch driver’s qualifying laps, among many others, is close to perfection.

Bortoleto also stressed his belief that the four-time world champion is one of the best in the storied history of Formula 1.

“Max has the right driving style and uses telemetry to his advantage. His laps for pole position approach perfection. That’s why I put him on the same level as Senna. He is truly one of the best ever. How many people can say they have become a four-time world champion?”

“Only a few drivers have been as dominant as he has. He absolutely belongs at the top, along with Senna, Hamilton, Schumacher, the guys who were truly exceptional.”

While Max Verstappen has indeed etched his name into Formula 1 as one of the greats, Gabriel Bortoleto will also be aiming to follow in the Dutchman's footsteps. The 20-year-old, through his formative years in racing, won both the Formula 2 and Formula 3 championships in his debut season.

Although such a feat appears not feasible in his maiden season in F1, Bortoleto will be aiming to be among the front-runners when his Sauber team completes its transition to Audi from the 2026 campaign.

