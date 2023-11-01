“We don’t need Lawrence Stroll to tell us that” - Aston Martin boss Mike Krack addresses unhappiness in his F1 team

Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack recently spoke about how the team is not at all happy with their recent slump in performance. The British outfit started the 2023 F1 season brilliantly, bagging podiums and having the second-fastest car on the grid. They unfortunately took a nosedive in performance and started to sink like a stone through the season.

According to Motorsport-Total, Mike Krack stated that Aston Martin's owner, Lawrence Stroll, is not happy, but the team also realizes the gravity of the situation. He explained that his boss does not need to tell him and the team about how bad the situation is since they are well aware of it.

He said:

"Lawrence is not happy, but we’re not happy either. Nobody is happy. If you have such a great start to the season and then lose competitiveness, nobody is happy. But we don't need [Lawrence] to tell us that."

Despite a horrendous second half of the season, Mike Krack is determined to pull his team back up and work together to get out of the slump they are currently in. He concluded:

"We are a strong team and we have to work cooperatively and openly to get out of it."

As of now, Aston Martin is fifth in the constructors' championship with 236 points. They were recently overtaken by McLaren, who have been performing extremely well, especially after their major upgrade at the 2023 F1 Austrian GP.

Fernando Alonso on Aston Martin's poor performance in the second half of the 2023 F1 season

Fernando Alonso had a horrendous race weekend at the 2023 F1 Mexican GP last week. Both he and his teammate Lance Stroll DNFed the race and scored zero points.

As AS.com quoted Alonso, he was disappointed with the race result. He addressed the current situation his team is in and how they are working hard to bounce back:

"It's hard. It is not the funeral that I see when I come to talk to the Press, we work as much as we can and we are not happy with the situation, it is not the position we want but we work very hard to reverse this situation."

Fernando Alonso was the talk of the town in the beginning of 2023 F1 season. He bagged several podiums and had the second-quickest car on the grid. Unfortunately, the British team was unable to develop the car properly, which affected the Spaniard's performance as well.