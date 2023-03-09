"We didn't expect to be that competitive" - Fernando Alonso 'proud' of Aston Martin's job well done in 2023 F1 Bahrain GP

Fernando Alonso recently admitted that Aston Martin didn't expect the team to be this competitive at the start of the season. The Silverstone-based team has surprised everyone in the paddock as their car has proven to be excellent as the new season kicks off. Starting off in the first pre-season test, the general indications were that Aston Martin had left the midfield and was now part of the frontrunning group.

Having said that, nobody expected Fernando Alonso to be on the podium in the first race of the season. While speaking to the media, including Sportskeeda, at the post-race press conference, Alonso stated:

"It is! Obviously, a perfect start for this project. We didn't expect to be that competitive. I think the aim in 2023 was, you know, getting the mix in the midfield, maybe leading that midfield and get close to the top three teams eventually. But even a podium maybe was not in the radar in 2023. And, and we found ourselves as the second best car today in Bahrain, or the whole weekend, like just behind Red Bull."

He further added:

"So, this is, yeah, a little bit of a surprise. But we are extremely proud, happy with the job done at Silverstone in the factory. So, big congratulations to everyone. Let's enjoy this moment and build from here, hopefully a good 2023 campaign and get closer and closer to the top guys."

Fernando Alonso weighs in on the team's prospects for the rest of the season

Fernando Alonso weighed in on Aston Martin's prospects for the rest of the season as he did reveal there were still quite a few unknown variables. Bahrain has always been a track that puts a premium on tire wear, which could have influenced the pecking order in a significant way:

"Let's see. I think, like, I have the same feeling from testing, like, too good to be true. And you're always expecting that something will get… you will get a step back and you will get back to reality. But it seems real, the performance. Let’s see in Jeddah."

FORMULA ADDICT @Formuladdict The battle between Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton during the Bahrain Grand Prix The battle between Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton during the Bahrain Grand Prix https://t.co/ZPUaLFfCVY

Addressing the upcoming races, he stated:

"I am curious to go to Jeddah and Australia. Very different circuits. I think Max touched on before, high-speed corners, very little degradation. I think in Bahrain, we were strong in things that maybe we don't find in Jeddah, and Australia. So, if we are strong in the next two races, I think we will have a very good 2023."

Fernando Alonso currently finds himself in third position in what seems to be his best start to an F1 season since 2013.

Poll : 0 votes