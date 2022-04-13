“We are focused on our current business and nothing else” – Alfa Romeo claims ‘no information’ on deal with Volkswagen group

Alfa Romeo F1 team principal Frederic Vasseur denied having knowledge of discussions between the Sauber and the Volkswagen groups, as suggested by a recent report by German publication Auto Motor und Sport (AMuS). The Frenchman asserted that they were purely focused on their current team business.

On being asked at the team principals’ press conference in Australia about a potential tie-up with Audi for the 2026 season, Vasseur said:

“No, I have absolutely no information about the discussion between the Sauber Group and the Volkswagen Group and so far we are focused on our current business and nothing else.”

Porsche is expected to partner with Red Bull, whilst Audi are looking towards Alfa Romeo. Aston Martin has also reportedly approached Audi.



While the Alfa Romeo team principal has denied linking up with Audi, a recent report suggested likewise. The AMuS report suggested that ex-Audi personnel working in the Swiss-based team and the development of Audi's Le Mans car in their wind tunnel made the Sauber Group an obvious choice for the German automotive company to tie up with.

Meanwhile, Audi and Porsche are both keen on entering the sport in 2026. The confirmation will be announced after the manufacturers have signed their deals with existing teams or if they decide to enter as individual entities.

Valtteri Bottas praised Alfa Romeo’s performance in Australian GP

Without the unlucky safety car, Valtteri Bottas believes the Alfa Romeo team had a good weekend in Melbourne. Satisfied with his race, the Finn felt the team had the perfect strategy in place and was able to collect some valuable points.

Describing the team’s overall performance, Bottas said:

“Overall, I think it was a good race, good strategy. A bit unlucky with the Safety Car because we stopped before it but other than that it was okay. It was a good performance with close racing and battles from beginning to end. Of course, the most important thing is that we brought home some points, and that is due to a good job done by everyone in the team; I am happy with the calls that were made and how we raced.”

Although the former Mercedes driver was pushed off the track at the restart by Lance Stroll, he managed an eighth-place finish, securing four points for his team. Bottas, who is usually not critical of other drivers’ tactics, felt the Canadian was over the edge with his driving style.

Speaking about his clash with Stroll during the race, the Finn said:

“The weaving just made it really hard for me to decide where to go and it was a bit on the limit, I guess, and that pass obviously forced me to go off the track, so I don’t think that’s how you should race.”

Nevertheless, Bottas was content with his team's performance and his contribution to their points tally. The current result places the Alfa Romeo team sixth in the constructors’ standings, as they leapfrog Ferrari-powered rivals, Haas.

