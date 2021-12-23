"We are both in front again" - Red Bull and Mercedes "almost on par" for F1 2022 season according to Helmut Marko

Red Bull F1 team advisor Dr. Helmut Marko claimed the Milton Keynes-based team will be on par with Mercedes at the front in the 2022 season. The senior Austrian talent scout suggests the two teams might be head to head with each other next season unless an underdog team emerges, similar to Brawn F1 in 2009.

Speaking to German channel ServusTV, Dr. Marko said:

“At the moment we believe that we are almost on a par with Mercedes. The engine will also change a lot [with synthetic fuel being introduced]. That is a drastic change. We believe that we are both in front again unless someone manages a golden shot like with the double diffuser.”

The rule changes in 2022 mean different cars, and according to the Austrian team's advisor, their engine will also change significantly. Although Honda already has its 2022 engine ready, it will be an upgrade from their 2021 version and adaptable to the new 2022-spec F1 cars.

Dr. Marko, however, feels the only odd situation in the Red Bull and Mercedes F1 title fight is if a third team or underdog emerges as it did in 2009 when the Brawn F1 team challenged and dominated the field with a rare double diffuser concept.

Christian Horner remains Red Bull F1 team principal until 2026

In his interview with ServusTV, Dr. Helmut Marko mentioned that Christian Horner is ready to sign a five-year deal with Red Bull until 2026. He confirmed that the British team principal will continue to lead the team for another five years.

Speaking on the same interview, Dr. Marko confirmed Horner’s contract extension, saying:

“He is a charismatic team boss who, by the way – even before you [Verstappen] – was in the process of extending his contract until 2026.”

The British team principal has spearheaded the Milton Keynes team to claim five drivers' and four constructors' titles since he joined in 2005. Horner has been responsible for steering the team through its highs and lows from its inception. Dr. Marko also confirmed that there are even negotiations to retain Max Verstappen beyond the year 2023 when his current contract ends.

