"We gave it everything"- Max Verstappen remembers Dietrich Mateschitz as Red Bull seal 2022 F1 Constructors' title with US GP win

An emotional Max Verstappen dedicated his 2022 F1 United States GP win to late Red Bull owner Dietrich Mateschitz as the team clinched their first Constructors' title since 2013.

Verstappen started the race in P2 but took the lead going into the first corner of the opening lap. The Dutchman then raced into the lead as pole-sitter Carlos Sainz was tagged by George Russell before subsequently retiring.

The newly-crowned double world champion seemed to have the race in the bag before an unconventionally slow pit stop seemed to throw a spanner in the works for him. Verstappen, however, put on a determined drive to climb back up the order and overtake the likes of Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton to take the win.

Following the race, Max Verstappen spoke to former F1 driver David Coulthard in parc fermé where he discussed what was a thoroughly eventful race. The 25-year-old said:

“It was a tough one. I mean, it was all looking good. But then, of course, the pit stop was a bit longer than we would have liked. So, I had to fight my way forward again. We gave it everything out there today. Of course, it was a very difficult weekend for us. This one is definitely dedicated to Dietrich [Mateschitz] himself. What he’s done for everyone. The only thing we could do today was win and even though after the pit stop it was not looking great, I gave it everything out there and I pushed to the limit to come back.”

When asked to comment on helping Red Bull end their Constructors' title drought with a win at the Circuit of the Americas, he said:

“We had a big chance to win the Constructors’ here and of course, you want to do it in style and I think we did that today.”

Max Verstappen was then asked about his on-track duels with Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton and the thrilling show they put on for the crowd. The Dutchman said:

“Yeah, it was a few corners but this is a great track anyway for battling. Like, if you pass in one corner, you can come back in the next and it is really enjoyable to drive here.”

Record-equaling win means a lot to Red Bull and Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen admitted that his 2022 F1 United States GP win meant a lot to both him and Red Bull.

When asked about the mood in the team following the news of Dietrich Mateschitz's passing one day before the race and how it impacted everyone throughout the race weekend, Max Verstappen said:

“It definitely means a lot to me. To the team. Because, you know, he [Dietrich Mateschitz] was so important for the whole team. He was so instrumental and of course, it will all continue but we really wanted to have a good result today and this is of course amazing.”

This win means that the Dutchman has equaled the record for most wins by a driver in a single season. Verstappen now has 13 wins, the same as Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel. He also has three races left to try and set a new record.

What's your favorite race of the 2022 season so far?

