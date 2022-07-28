"We just have to choose a track where you can overtake relatively well"- Max Verstappen likely to take a grid penalty at 2022 F1 Belgium or Italian GP, hints Red Bull's advisor

Red Bull team advisor Helmut Marko recently hinted that the team could be taking grid penalties for new power unit elements for Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez at the 2022 F1 Belgian GP or Italian GP post the summer break. He claimed that the team will try to limit the damage and optimize their opportunities by taking the penalties on tracks where the scope to overtake and make up places is in abundance.

In a conversation with the Express, the Austrian was asked about Ferrari's issues with the power unit and the penalties taken by the team. He said:

“That will also happen with us and we just have to choose a track where you can overtake relatively well. If you look at the next races, then you will definitely come to a track that we have chosen.”

“We are constantly developing. That’s the DNA of Red Bull Racing. It won’t be as serious anymore, but there will be updates well into the second half of the season. We’ll have to wait and see the details.”

On a track like Monza, Red Bull are already less confident when it comes to their competitiveness. This would certainly give Ferrari a chance to put on a show on their home soil this season. Meanwhile, both Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc have previously taken on new power unit elements and have received grid penalties for the same earlier in the season.

Max Verstappen says it is "understandable" for Sebastian Vettel to retire

Earlier today, Sebastian Vettel took to social media to confirm that he will be retiring from F1 at the end of the 2022 season. Reigning world champion Max Verstappen feels like it is an "understandable" decision made by the German.

In a press conference ahead of the 2022 Hungarian Grand Prix, Verstappen said:

“At the end of the day, he has achieved so much in this sport that it’s fully understandable for him to retire. I think he’s had an amazing career. He’s won a lot of races, a lot of championships as well.”

The Red Bull driver acknowledged Vettel's achievements and contributions to the sport, emphasizing that it is now time for the Aston Martin driver to "enjoy" his time with his family and focus on his life outside of racing. He said:

“And I think of course he’s a great ambassador for the sport. So to see him go, it’s something you can see coming, everyone is getting older and whatever it is, retiring. And it’s of course never nice when that moment arrives, especially for Seb’s fans. But these things happen. I think it’s important now that he’s just got to enjoy his life with the family, because everyone has such a short period of time in your life that you work so hard to achieve all these things he has achieved. Now it’s time to enjoy.”

Max Verstappen is only the second driver to win a world championship title with Red Bull, after Sebastian Vettel, who took four glorious consecutive titles with the team between 2010 and 2013.

