“We kept on pushing to try and be on top”: Max Verstappen wants to keep succeeding after living the feeling of not being on top for so long

Max Verstappen claims he wants to keep winning in F1 partly because he spent a number of seasons without a chance at victory. The Dutchman is currently the dominant force in the sport, having already amassed a 99-point lead over his teammate Sergio Perez in P2.

Things weren't always hunky-dory for Verstappen, who debuted during the height of Mercedes' dominant era in the sport. Having debuted in 2015, the now-two-time world champion had to wait until 2021 to enjoy a car capable of dethroning the Silver Arrows. The Red Bull driver made good use of his RB16B, finally unseating the great Lewis Hamilton, who had amassed a whopping seven titles in his career by then.

Speaking in an exclusive interview for Channel Four, Max Verstappen said about his early days:

"We all had a bit of a rough time. I mean they had four years of great success with Seb [Vettel] and then were going through a bit of a rough patch but we never gave up and we kept pushing to be back on top. We are, of course, on top at the moment but now we want to stay there because we know how it feels when you're not on top".

Max Verstappen claims his future with Red Bull relies on the team's 2026 engine plans

Max Verstappen claims his future with Red Bull depends on the team's 2026 engine plans. While the Dutchman is on the top of the sport at the moment, the pecking order could very quickly change against him when the engine regulations change in 2026.

To ensure the team continues its winning streak, there is good work going on in Milton Keynes, much to the Dutchman's approval. The two-time world champion is keeping a close eye on Red Bull's engine development for the new era of the sport starting in 2026 and is excited about the future. The team will develop its own engines in collaboration with Ford following Honda's recent exit.

Max Verstappen told Autosport:

"It's a very interesting project for us. I also think it's very important to see what happens, also for my future within the team. And what I see all looks promising. Of course it will be difficult to compete with Mercedes and Ferrari, but the omens are good. Now we have to try to make it happen."

While matters of the future will be handled as and when needed, Verstappen remains to be the top challenger in the 2023 season.