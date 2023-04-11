"We have a lame horse": George Russell coins a new term to describe Mercedes W14

George Russell has termed the Mercedes W14 as a lame horse as he tried to describe the 2023 F1 challenger. The British driver had a horrible race in Australia where he was unlucky with the timing of the red flag, and then to make things worse, Russell suffered a PU failure that led to a DNF.

On a weekend where he qualified on the front row and was leading the race at one time, the Mercedes driver was forced to go home with nothing to show for the weekend.

In what was an interesting question asked by BILD whether his Mercedes was tougher to drive than his Williams, George Russell said:

“It is comparable to riding a horse. A Mercedes is a faster horse than a Williams. But it’s not just about speed. Riding a horse from A to B and it doesn’t zig is like sitting in a Formula 1 car that suits your driving style. One merges into another."

"At the moment, however, we have a lame horse. We know that it has a lot of performance in it, but it is not happy that someone wants to ride it and the way of riding style does not suit him either."

He further added:

“It still has its own head, which sometimes runs the risk of throwing you off. We still have to get used to each other and develop it so that it becomes fast and tame.”

George Russell's teammate on his issues with the W14

Russell's teammate Lewis Hamilton also detailed the issues he faced with the car. The driver had already notoriously talked about how his input during car development was not followed and during the 2023 F1 Australian GP weekend he revealed that one of the areas where the Mercedes caused issues was where the driver sat in the car.

Hamilton said:

“Our cockpit is too close to the front,. When you’re driving, you feel like you’re sitting on the front wheels which is one of the worst feelings to feel when you’re driving a car”

George Russell's start to the season has been very impressive. The driver is 3-0 in qualifying against his teammate Lewis Hamilton. Not only that, his result in the race was very impressive in Jeddah and he looked destined for a much stronger result in Australia as well. The young driver will be hoping to build on this momentum and score bigger and better results in the future.

