“We'll have Checo for 10 more years in F1”: Sergio Perez's father states the Red Bull driver is the most 'sought-after' in F1 despite 2025 uncertainty

Sergio Perez's father Antonio Perez claims that his son will continue to race in F1 for the next decade despite the latter's recent uncertainties. He also stated that his son is the "most sought-after" driver in the market.

The Mexican driver currently has no seat for the next F1 season as he is running on his final year with the Red Bull contract and there has been no clarification on his extension so far. He has raced with the team since the 2021 season and finished the championship in the top three every time.

However, his father seems to be rather optimistic about his son's future in the sport. He recently told Relevo that Sergio Perez will race in Formula 1 for the next 10 years, saying:

"We will have Checo for 10 more years [in F1]," via RacingNews365.

He also claimed that Sergio Perez is the most sought-after driver in the market and that he has more sponsors than Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton.

"He [Sergio Perez] has many options and is the most sought-after driver in F1 today, above all, he is the one with the most sponsors, more than Max and [Lewis] Hamilton combined.

"Companies all over the world turn to him, the best promoter of anything in the world is Sergio Perez. There is never of his merchandise left because it always sells out quickly."

While his father talks about ten years into the future, Red Bull's Dr. Helmut Marko recently discussed his contract extension details for 2025.

Helmut Marko talks about Sergio Perez's contract extension: "He knows he must perform"

As mentioned, Sergio Perez has finished the last three seasons within the top three of the world championship. While that is a good aspect for the team, his performance was not very competitive compared to his teammate Max Verstappen.

While the latter finished the 2023 F1 season with 575 points, Checo had scored only 285. While he did end the season as the runner-up, his performance was questioned because of the gap between him and Verstappen despite having such a dominant car.

Talking about the possibility of his contract extension with Red Bull, team advisor Helmut Marko revealed that nothing has been finalized yet, but that Perez "must perform." He also revealed that Perez demanded a three-year extension.

"We are not yet in a position to finalize everything. But it has nothing to do with regulations. He knows he must perform," he told Motorsports.

“At first he wanted a three-year contract, but we will find a solution."

It was reported earlier that Red Bull was in talks with other drivers for the future. One such name that came up was Ferrari's Carlos Sainz, who is left without a seat in 2025 after Lewis Hamilton's transfer to the Italian squad was announced. However, nothing has been made official yet.