"We’ll definitely try to win a few more"- Max Verstappen lays out plan for rest of 2022 F1 calendar after becoming world champion

Max Verstappen has claimed that Red Bull and him will fight to get the remaining four wins this season. He admitted that though there's no pressure to perform anymore, they will still try to make the most out of a dominant car.

Speaking to ESPN during the champion's conference, Max Verstappen explained how he does not want to take the season for granted:

"But yeah, there is no real pressure anymore but I still want to of course try and win more races because with the car we have now you have to try and take advantage of that. Because you don't know if you're ever going to have that again, next year, in the years to come. So, we’ll definitely try to win a few more."

The Dutchman further shed light on his plans for the coming weeks post his win:

"Yeah, I already planned before coming here that I was going to fly back home. But I’ve got four race weekends at least to celebrate so yeah, I mean, of course I'm focused on the result always during a race weekend. "

Contrary to what he had thought, Verstappen won the World Drivers' Championship immediately after the race, as Charles Leclerc was imposed with a late five-second penalty. The team and him celebrated their win in Suzuka and are only left to clinch the World Constructors' Championship title now.

Max Verstappen's anti-climatic win was a surprise for David Coulthard

Max Verstappen won his second world title under very unusual circumstances. The Red Bull driver was informed about his victory as he stood confused at Parc Fermé giving his post-race interview. The whole situation was perplexing for many, including David Coulthard.

The former F1 driver expressed his confusion while talking to Channel 4 and called the moment an 'anti-climax':

“I’m totally confused. Normally they [the stewards] take about three days to make a decision, so they must have flights booked out of Japan. It is a bit of an anti-climax in the moment, he [Verstappen] didn’t get to celebrate on his slowing down lap. But that said, thoroughly deserved, he was the man of the season and he had four more opportunities, as I said earlier, to go racing free in the fact that he is world champion again.”

Max Verstappen was utterly dominant throughout the season and has managed over a 100 point lead over his nearest two rivals. The driver will look forward to performing well in the remaining four races and clinching the constructors' trophy for Red Bull.

