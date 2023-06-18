Fernando Alonso hopes to take the fight to Max Verstappen and Red Bull after qualifying P3 at the 2023 F1 Canadian GP.

The Spaniard was quick in the rainy conditions, showcasing his two decades of experience in the sport.

Alonso was unable to beat Verstappen to pole position and also lost out to Haas' Nico Hulkenberg in Q3 after the German driver put in a lap just before Oscar Piastri's crash brought out red flags. While the 41-year-old was on a lap capable of fighting for pole position, he had to slow down due to the red flags that were being waved due to Piastri.

While the session did resume following the red flag, the conditions got even worse than before, giving Nico Hulkenberg his first front-row start in a long time. Despite there being a Haas in the way, Fernando Alonso is expecting to take the fight to Max Verstappen, who is within touching distance of equalling Ayrton Senna's total race wins (40).

Speaking about his chances on Sunday (June 18), the Aston Martin driver said in Parc Ferme:

"We'll take it. Let's see. I think tomorrow we have a chance to put some pressure. I think they have very easy wins until now and hopefully tomorrow they have to push a little bit more."

Max Verstappen hopes Fernando Alonso wins a race this year

Max Verstappen openly expressed his admiration for Fernando Alonso in the 2023 F1, stating his belief that Alonso deserves to taste victory this year given the car he is currently driving for Aston Martin.

Despite consistently strong performances, Fernando Alonso has come agonizingly close to clinching a race victory in the early stages of this season, narrowly missing out on the top spot. His most notable achievement thus far has been securing a second-place finish at Monaco, accompanied by four additional podium finishes.

As the dominant force in this year's races, having triumphed in five out of the seven races held so far, Max Verstappen revealed his personal support for Alonso in his pursuit of a Grand Prix victory in the ongoing season. The Dutchman said:

"I want Fernando Alonso to win a race this year. He deserves it. I like him, he's a real driver, he never gives up. He's spent many years where he had a car that he was only in the middle of, but he's an animal."

With Alonso starting a few meters behind Max Verstappen's rear wing ahead on Sunday, it will be interesting to watch the two champions fight it out.

