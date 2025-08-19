  • home icon
"We love you unconditionally": Nico Hulkenberg's wife Egle Hulkenberg wishes the Sauber driver on his birthday

By Yash Kotak
Modified Aug 19, 2025 15:25 GMT
F1 Drivers
Nico Hulkenberg with his wife Egle Hulkenberg at the F1 Drivers' Private Screening of F1® The Movie - Source: Getty

Nico Hulkenberg's wife, Egle Hulkenberg, shared a heartwarming birthday wish for him on social media. The F1 veteran turned 38 on Tuesday, August 19.

While the clock is ticking on his F1 career, Hulkenberg's performance isn't aging. The Sauber driver will remember the 2025 season as one of his fondest years in the pinnacle of motorsport. At the British Grand Prix on July 6, he earned his first career podium in 238 race starts, as all F1 fans and the paddock celebrated in unison.

Nico Hulkenberg went from P19 to P3 in a wet-and-dry race on the back of Sauber's strategic masterclass, and overshadowed Lando Norris' first win on home soil, and McLaren's 1-2.

As he turned 38 on Tuesday, his wife, Egle, shared an Instagram post to celebrate his birthday. She shared a series of photos of them from various scenic locations, including some with their daughter, Noemi Sky. The second photo in the carousel was a birthday cake adorned with macarons and read "Happy Birthday Hulk."

Egle put a short but endearing birthday wish in the post's caption, writing:

"Happy birthday our Lion @hulkhulkenberg we love you unconditionally ❤️😘 "
Nico Hulkenberg's wife is the founder of a hand-crochet clothing brand called Egle, named after herself. She is a Lithuanian fashion designer and often models the brand's clothes on its Instagram page, which has over 46,000 followers. The duo got married in June 2021, six years after they began dating in 2015.

When Nico Hulkenberg hilariously gifted former Haas teammate Kevin Magnussen a toilet brush on his birthday

Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen at the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi - Source: Getty
Nico Hulkenberg once gave his former Haas F1 teammate, Kevin Magnussen, a toilet brush as a birthday present. On October 5, 2023, Magnussen celebrated his 31st birthday ahead of the Qatar Grand Prix race weekend. The Haas squad brought a birthday cake and celebrated the Dane's birthday in their hospitality area.

During the Thursday F1 press conference in Qatar, when Hulkenberg was asked whether he got a gift for his teammate, he had a mysterious reply.

"Yeah, he got a cake. And he’s gonna have another special gift later, a personal one," the German driver said via PlanetF1.

When press conference host Tom Clarkson goaded him for an explanation, Nico Hulkenberg caved and said:

"It’s a toilet brush! I’m sure you don’t want to know the details!"

Later on during the press conference, the German was asked more about his choice of gifting teammate Kevin Magnussen a toilet brush.

"All I can really say is that you know in the European season, the driver rooms are in the back of trucks. We share the toilet and the shower, and stuff. So that’s all I can say!" Hulkenberg replied with a smile.

After the 2024 season, both drivers left Haas. While K-Mag lost his seat and couldn't find another for 2025, Hulkenberg joined Sauber (to-be Audi) on a multi-year deal. As fate would have it, Hulk's first career podium in Silverstone this year came when Magnussen was present in the paddock, his first paddock appearance since exiting Haas after the 2024 season.

