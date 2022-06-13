"We made no mistakes this weekend" - Pierre Gasly says fighting with Mercedes at 2022 F1 Azerbaijan GP means AlphaTauri did 'a really good job'

Pierre Gasly had his best result of the season in Baku as he finished the race in 5th position. The AlphaTauri driver had a great car underneath him all weekend and it showed. He qualified for the 2022 F1 Azerbaijan GP in 6th position and was able to make up a place by the end.

Talking to the media afterward, Gasly was brimming with happiness after a hard-fought result. Claiming pride at what the team was able to accomplish over the weekend, the Frenchman emphasized how almost-perfect teamwork was responsible for him pulling off this kind of a result. He said:

“It’s been pretty incredible for us today. Finishing in the top five is really good, especially considering how the start of our year has played out. We’ve not had that much luck so far, so it was important to get a clean weekend, which is what we’ve achieved here in Baku. We made no mistakes this weekend, we showed great pace in practice, then we had the best Quali of the year yesterday and today we finished in our highest position of the season to date. We also enjoyed a nice little battle with Lewis [Hamilton], which was fun.”

Fighting with Mercedes means we're doing a good job: Pierre Gasly

Pierre Gasly was running in 4th position in the latter stages of the 2022 F1 Azerbaijan GP. His advantage, however, was gradually eaten into by Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton. With a huge tire differential, the Briton made easy work of the AlphaTauri and marched forward to take 4th place in the race.

Gasly claimed that he expected this to happen, saying:

“We knew at the start of the race that it would be relentless, as we headed in with just one new set of Hards, so we were really hoping for a clean end to the race but unfortunately, we had the second Virtual Safety Car, and we knew that wouldn’t play out in our favor.”

Describing his battle with the seven-time world champion, the 26-year-old AlphaTauri driver said:

“I tried to defend against Lewis [Hamilton] the best I could, once he pitted for new tyres, but he was much faster – I tried to nurse my tyres through the race, but they really weren’t in great shape by that point. At the end of the day, to be in a position to fight with the Mercedes means that we’re doing a really good job, so it’s great for the team to come away with lots of points today.”

Pierre Gasly appeared extremely happy at the opportunity to battle a Mercedes and admitted that this was a sign that AlphaTauri was doing a good job.

