Alpine reserve driver Jack Doohan is still optimistic the team can turn around its performance woes. The Australian believes there is a lot of work going on behind the scenes to improve their package prior to the race in Melbourne.

Despite Alpine changing their technical director, aerodynamics head and technical advisor Bob Bell in 2024, Doohan is optimistic they will improve. Esteban Ocon failed to finish in the points and finished 13th. Pierre Gasly had a gearbox issue which retired him from the race after the first lap itself. The French team’s reserve driver feels there are radical changes being made to the car, which will reflect in the performance soon.

As reported by Speedcafe, Doohan reflected upon the first two race weekends of 2024 saying:

“There’s optimism. The fact that it was a poor start definitely isn’t great, but we had to make a big change and a big difference. We had to turn the car completely upside down. We have two more years with the car till the ’26 regulations, and [the car] needed to be changed.”

“I would love to say that could be an upwards and onwards trajectory, but I don’t want to emphasise that because we know we go to Melbourne in two weeks to a completely different circuit. But we’re really working hard. I’m in the sim quite a lot as well. So I’m hoping that we can really make use [of that in] these tough moments and make even better ones later in the year.”

Alpine Team principal believes upgrades in Australia should improve their performance

Alpine team principal Bruno Famin lamented the slow start to their season but admitted to expecting it. He believes that the upgrades planned for the next race in Melbourne will help them understand their lack of performance better. The Frenchman claimed that the gearbox issue that cost Gasly a race would be investigated.

Speaking in a team release after the Saudi Arabian GP, the Alpine team principal said:

“We said it was going to be a tough start to the season and it has been a very difficult first few weeks with the test and two Grands Prix. Even if we have upgrades coming, we need to understand our lack of performance. And, today, we have to investigate the gearbox problem, which cost Pierre valuable track time.

"There is only one thing we can do and that is to continue working hard all together to improve the current situation that we are in. Credit to the factories in Enstone and Viry and to the trackside team for their fantastic mindset and tenacity to improve quickly our current performance level. Next stop, Australia.”

Along with the Alpine, RB Williams and Alfa Romeo are the other teams yet to score a point in the 2024 season. Despite the lack of points finishes by their rivals, their current form is considered the weakest compared to their rivals in the second half of the grid. The French team have been struggling since the preseason test and will have their first set of upgrades scheduled for the season in Australia.