"We must speak, we must act": Max Verstappen's girlfriend Kelly Piquet appeals for action as horrifying images emerge from Gaza

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen's girlfriend, Kelly Piquet, appealed for action while sharing a horrifying image on her social media of the hardships faced by the people in Gaza. The 36-year-old Brazilian model has been going out with the Dutch driver since late 2020, and the pair have been living together in his Monaco apartment for quite some years.

Piquet, who hails from a racing background, given that both her father and brother were known entities in the sport, has been a constant support to the reigning four-time F1 world champion. The Brazilian, who is a model and influencer by profession, was regularly spotted in the paddock cheering on her boyfriend before getting pregnant with her second child in December last year.

Kelly Piquet often uses her platform to voice her opinion on subjects such as women's empowerment, feminism, and issues faced by women while being new mothers. On her recent Instagram Story, she shared a horrifying image of a woman in Gaza holding a young child in her arms, and wrote:

"As the mother to a six-year-old myself, I cannot begin to imagine the pain of witnessing your child waste away in your arms or the heartbreak of knowing the world is watching in silence. No child should ever starve. Not in 2025. Not Anywhere. This is what genocide looks like; this is what silence allows. We must speak. We must act. Their lives depend on it."

Snapshot of Max Verstappen's girlfriend's story...Credits-Instagram

While Kelly Piquet has been vocal about the hardships faced by people of Gaza on her social media, she is also busy taking care of her newborn child, Lily, whom she welcomed with Max Verstappen in early May this year.

The Dutchman, on the other hand, has chosen to remain focused on his on-track performances this year.

Max Verstappen comments on bringing his newborn daughter to the F1 paddock

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen stated that he was in "no rush" to bring his newborn daughter Lily to the F1 paddock.

Speaking with GPBlog, the Dutchman spoke on the subject and said:

"I'm not really in a rush about that. I just want her to also have a bit of peace. It's not necessarily that I want her to be around here."

Kelly Piquet and Max Verstappen are yet to share any images of Lily with the public and have kept away from the glaring eye of the media ever since she was born.

Piquet has been open about motherhood and revealed that she had taken time off from her professional life to focus on bringing up her daughter. The Red Bull driver also spends the majority of his time with his family away from the track and has cut back on his media duties.

