"We need drivers in F1 not PR people": Fans react to Red Bull remaining undecided on Liam Lawson's future

F1 fans recently reacted to Red Bull team boss Christian Horner stating that he is unsure when or if Liam Lawson would get a permanent seat in F1.

Liam Lawson briefly replaced Daniel Ricciardo in the 2023 F1 season, when the latter broke his arm in an accident in the Dutch GP. The Kiwi was quite impressive in the five races he participated in as Ricciardo's replacement. He managed to score two points in Singapore and was keeping up with other more seasoned F1 drivers.

In a recent media interaction, where Sportskeeda was present, Horner praised Lawson but stated that he is unsure whether the New Zealander would ever get a chance in F1.

Many fans were unhappy to hear that Liam Lawson's future in F1 was uncertain. They criticized existing F1 drivers like Daniel Ricciardo, whom Lawson could replace. They called Ricciardo out as a PR person and someone who would sell more t-shirts for the team.

Here are some of the reactions:

"Just get rid of your marketing guy. We need drivers in F1, not PR people," a fan wrote.

"We better see Liam in a seat. Him not getting a seat would be CRIMINAL," another added.

If he sold as many shirts and smiled like Daniel he’d already have a seat," someone fired shots.

"Ricciardo is actually wasting a seat rn and Lawson can’t get a chance?" one exclaimed.

One fan pointed out that the reported power struggle within Red Bull, especially between Horner and Helmut Marko, negatively affected both permanent and reserve drivers.

On the other hand, another fan supported Ricciardo and hoped that the Australian would perform better at the Miami GP.

"It's Helmut vs Christian at this point and it's affecting the drivers. I say complete reset, fire them both," one fan opined.

"Well, Ricciardo is going to keep his seat so things are complicated for Lawson! Ricciardo will be back stronger in Miami," hailed one follower.

Red Bull team boss's dull outlook on Liam Lawson's future in F1

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner recently talked about Liam Lawson's chances to join F1.

Speaking to the media at the Chinese GP, including Sportskeeda, Horner stated that he knows how talented Lawson was and is waiting for an opportunity to enter the sport. However, the Red Bull senior added that he was unsure when the Kiwi would get a chance to get a seat in F1.

He added that, for now, both Red Bull and RB would prioritize their current driver lineup.

“Now, obviously, waiting in the wings is a driver with the talent of Liam Lawson – who naturally is champing at the bit to get an opportunity. But there’s nothing pre-set or preordained as to when or even if that would take place. The priority is for sure for the drivers that are in the race seats at the moment, and we’ll see how that pans out,” Horner said.

Red Bull currently has reigning world champions Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez in their driver lineup, while RB has Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda.