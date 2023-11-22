“We need to find a solution”: Carlos Sainz urges for faster F1 safety cars after Las Vegas GP

Carlos Sainz reckons that F1 should have faster safety cars especially after the 2023 F1 Las Vegas GP. Since the new race in the entertainment capital of the world was late at night, the track temperatures were so low that an F1 car's tires were completely cold and had no traction.

According to Speedcafe, Carlos Sainz stated that Turn 1 during the safety car period was like driving on ice. He then urged F1 to make safety cars a bit faster. The Ferrari driver also explained how dangerous it feels to drive at eye-watering speeds and not know when to break because of cold tires.

“Turn 1 on the Safety Car restart was like driving on ice. We need to find a solution, I think, to make the Safety Car a bit quicker in these certain scenarios. I cannot explain to you guys how it feels to go 340 and knowing that when you’re going to hit the brake that thing is not going to stop,” said Sainz.

During the safety car period at the 2023 F1 Las Vegas GP, several F1 drivers also came on the radio to complain about the slow safety car.

Carlos Sainz is happy to finish ahead of rival teams in the 2023 F1 Las Vegas GP

Carlos Sainz had an unfortunate incident with the drain pipe cover in FP1 of the 2023 F1 Las Vegas GP. This forced Ferrari to change the energy storage of the car.

Since his car exceeded the allocated number of energy stores, the FIA penalized him. Despite starting from 12th, the Spaniard was able to make quick moves and finished the race in sixth.

After the race, he stated that he was happy to finish ahead of those who wanted him to get a penalty.

"I'm very happy to finish ahead of those who wanted me to be penalized," Sportsmanor quoted him as saying.

Sainz added:

"For sure there will be rival teams pushing for me to get a penalty which surprises me in a way. In another [way], I’ve been in the sport for too long to understand that this business… there’s too much money involved in the finishing position in the constructors’ or whatever for a team not to threaten to apply for a penalty for me."

Carlos Sainz is currently fourth in the drivers' championship with 200 points.