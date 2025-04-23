“We need to get used to it, it’s going to be difficult to score points”: Fernando Alonso gives a brutal reality check to Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso predicted a difficult season ahead for Aston Martin as he discussed his result at the 2025 F1 Saudi Arabian GP. He also mentioned that he would have finished down in P14 if it wasn't for the first lap collision between Yuki Tsunoda and Pierre Gasly.
Aston Martin has remained in a tough position since the season started. Alonso has failed to score any points. While Lance Stroll did manage to finish P6 and P9 in the opening races in Bahrain and China, both drivers remained out of points in Saudi Arabia last week. None of their cars made it to Q3, and they did not have the pace for a top 10 finish. Alonso, P11, mentioned that he would have been worse in the race finish if it weren't for the on-track incidents.
"I think we need a lot of performance," Fernando Alonso said (via F1). "Today we are P11 mostly because Yuki [Tsunoda] and [Pierre] Gasly had the contact in Lap 1, and Liam had the 10-second penalty. If not we were P14, so [there’s] still a long way to go."
Fernando Alonso also mentioned that the team will find it difficult to score points this season, considering their current pace.
"I gave everything on track and it was hard to keep up the pace with the cars in front – we were just not quick enough. P11 is the worst position probably, but we need to get used to it. It’s going to be difficult to score points this year."
Fernando Alonso hopeful of 2026 car's pace
Despite the poor position Aston Martin is in currently, the Spaniard is optimistic for the 2026 season. The sport will welcome new engine and aerodynamic regulations, which will see a major reset on the grid. Moreover, Aston Martin will have better people with more experience working on their cars.
"There is nothing we can do now, but next year is a complete reset, and we have great people in the team working on next year's car," Fernando Alonso said (via RacingNews365). "So the trust is maximum on the new management and new people, and the team is getting ready for that moment."
Adrian Newey joined the forces at Aston Martin, who is reportedly putting his complete focus on the 2026 car. His expertise in car design has seen various teams dominate on the grid. Moreover, the team signed a deal with Honda to power them next year, and considering the R&D at Honda, they are expected to give the team quite the boost.