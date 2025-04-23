“We need to get used to it, it’s going to be difficult to score points”: Fernando Alonso gives a brutal reality check to Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso predicted a difficult season ahead for Aston Martin as he discussed his result at the 2025 F1 Saudi Arabian GP. He also mentioned that he would have finished down in P14 if it wasn't for the first lap collision between Yuki Tsunoda and Pierre Gasly.

Ad

Aston Martin has remained in a tough position since the season started. Alonso has failed to score any points. While Lance Stroll did manage to finish P6 and P9 in the opening races in Bahrain and China, both drivers remained out of points in Saudi Arabia last week. None of their cars made it to Q3, and they did not have the pace for a top 10 finish. Alonso, P11, mentioned that he would have been worse in the race finish if it weren't for the on-track incidents.

Ad

Trending

"I think we need a lot of performance," Fernando Alonso said (via F1). "Today we are P11 mostly because Yuki [Tsunoda] and [Pierre] Gasly had the contact in Lap 1, and Liam had the 10-second penalty. If not we were P14, so [there’s] still a long way to go."

Fernando Alonso also mentioned that the team will find it difficult to score points this season, considering their current pace.

Ad

"I gave everything on track and it was hard to keep up the pace with the cars in front – we were just not quick enough. P11 is the worst position probably, but we need to get used to it. It’s going to be difficult to score points this year."

Fernando Alonso hopeful of 2026 car's pace

Despite the poor position Aston Martin is in currently, the Spaniard is optimistic for the 2026 season. The sport will welcome new engine and aerodynamic regulations, which will see a major reset on the grid. Moreover, Aston Martin will have better people with more experience working on their cars.

Ad

"There is nothing we can do now, but next year is a complete reset, and we have great people in the team working on next year's car," Fernando Alonso said (via RacingNews365). "So the trust is maximum on the new management and new people, and the team is getting ready for that moment."

Adrian Newey joined the forces at Aston Martin, who is reportedly putting his complete focus on the 2026 car. His expertise in car design has seen various teams dominate on the grid. Moreover, the team signed a deal with Honda to power them next year, and considering the R&D at Honda, they are expected to give the team quite the boost.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gunaditya Tripathi Gunaditya is one of Sportskeeda’s more experienced F1 and NASCAR journalists, having authored over 2,000 posts that have garnered over 4 million reads. He has been in this field for over two years and is currently pursuing a degree in journalism as well.



When it comes to reporting, he is extremely meticulous with his research and tries his best to analyze every topic in its entirety before filing his story. Gunaditya does so by closely following veterans in the motorsports journalism arena and attempts to understand perspectives without personal bias to ensure his stories are accurate and reliable.



He is an old-schooler with respect to F1 as his favorite driver is Michael Schumacher due to the legendary driver’s adrenaline-fueled racing style, aggressive approach and the resilience he showed early in his career. Understandably, his favorite constructor is Ferrari.



Apart from F1, Gunaditya's interest lies in football, and is a keen fan of FC Barcelona and Argentina, and is also immensely interested in art and films. One can say he wears many hats, as he is also a musician, blogger, and story writer. Know More