“We need to increasingly shield him”: Toto Wolff insists on Kimi Antonelli needing to be ‘protected’ from high expectations

Andrea Kimi Antonelli was brought in by Toto Wolff and Co. as Lewis Hamilton's replacement with the seven-time F1 champion moving to Ferrari. Antonelli already had big shoes to fill, making it to F1 at the age of 17 and being recognised as the next Max Verstappen. Toto Wolff came out after the Italian driver’s first podium and detailed the importance of managing the expectations about Antonelli.

Ad

Kimi Antonelli is only the second F1 driver in the last decade to hail from Italy, with Antonio Giovinazzi being the other one. The Mercedes is the only Italian driver on the current grid, and the only the first one in two decades to drive for a top team.

With the media hailing Antonelli as a future F1 star, replacing a driver like Lewis Hamilton, the youngster is under considerable pressure to perform, which isn't great during his debut season in the sport. On top of that, the Italian clinched his first podium at the 2025 Canadian GP, further fueling the expectations of the Italians.

Ad

Trending

AUTO: JUL 06 F1 British Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Amid all this, Toto Wolff came out after the Canadian GP, spoke with the media, and detailed how Italy has been starved of drivers racing in the F1 championship, and Kimi Antonelli has given fuel to everyone's expectations. Wolff explained:

Ad

“The enthusiasm is huge, and top media outlets writing headlines that Kimi is a legend aren't helpful, because in a country so passionate, lifting an 18-year-old to the status of legend after a podium is dangerous. It's dangerous in that respect that we need to increasingly shield him from everybody wanting something from him.”

Ad

“I believe that a young driver of 18, when there is too much pressure from every side, it can harm his development,” he added.

Wolff also talked about the pressure on Kimi Antonelli that comes with being George Russell's teammate.

Toto Wolff details the pressure on Kimi Antonelli due to having George Russell as his teammate

George Russell won the 2025 Canadian GP, where Kimi Antonelli took his first F1 podium. With Mercedes now proven to have a car capable of winning a race, many expect Antonelli to get his first win. Amid this, the Italian has also experienced Russell as his teammate, and the biggest comparison in F1 is with his teammate, setting the marker high for Antonelli.

Ad

Amid this, Toto Wolff came out and explained the pressure of having Russell as a teammate. He said:

“There's enough pressure being in the car, having George Russell as your teammate, driving a Mercedes car that can win races. If everything around it starts to continue to put pressure on him, I think it's something we really need to protect him from, and that's what we are trying.”

Kimi Antonelli currently sits P7 in the driver's championship, whereas George Russell is P4 with 5 podiums and a win.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranay Bhagi Pranay Bhagi is a motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience in the industry. Having worked with respected platforms such as EssentiallySports and SportsRush, he has written nearly 2,000 articles covering the thrilling worlds of Formula 1 and NASCAR. Pranay’s knack for presenting unique angles and breaking down complex developments has established him as a reliable voice in the motorsports community.



Armed with a B.Sc. in Hospitality and Hotel Administration, Pranay’s professional journey reflects his dedication to accuracy and storytelling. His deep knowledge of motorsports allows him to anticipate trends, find engaging storylines, and mentor budding writers. He has also spearheaded initiatives to improve content efficiency, including leading workshops and presentations for fellow writers.



When not writing or analyzing motorsport races, Pranay enjoys traveling across India on his motorcycle, watching football, and indulging his curiosity by researching various interests. A devoted fan of Sebastian Vettel, Pranay admires the champion’s perseverance, integrity, and determination to fulfill dreams against all odds.



Balancing a love for both drivers and constructors, Pranay continues to bring insightful, ethical, and compelling content to motorsports fans worldwide. At Sportskeeda, he aims to enrich readers’ experience with his expertise and enthusiasm for the sport. Know More